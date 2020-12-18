Fenn releases man charged with aggravated assault on bond
SHERIDAN — Judge John Fenn adjusted the bond for Douglas Whetstone in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday to allow the man to seek mental health treatment while awaiting trial.
Whetstone, who originally pleaded not guilty due to mental impairment or deficiency to one charge of aggravated assault and battery, also withdrew the mental impairment plea Thursday and pleaded not guilty.
Whetstone’s charge stems from an incident earlier this year in which he allegedly threatened another individual with a drawn handgun.
Whetstone’s attorney has said the defendant’s post-traumatic stress disorder played a role in the incident.
Fenn adjusted Whetstone’s bond to allow him to seek out-patient mental health treatment for the PTSD and ordered him to do so within three weeks of his release.
The man’s trial is set for Feb. 22, though Fenn noted that may change based on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.
Man sentenced for interference with peace officer
SHERIDAN — Howard Tate faced sentencing in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday for two counts of felony interference with a peace officer.
Tate pleaded guilty to the charges in October, admitting that in May he had, while being transported to jail, got into an altercation with law enforcement officers. The incident included Tate spitting on the officers, kicking them and urinating on the floor, among other acts.
A Sheridan County Detention Center deputy testified at the sentencing hearing, indicating that while sober in jail, Tate had no write-ups.
Judge John Fenn said during the sentencing that the officer’s testimony swayed his decision, as he was leaning toward rejecting the plea agreement. Instead, Fenn accepted the plea agreement, which included a two- to five-year sentence of incarceration for each of the two felony counts. Those sentences were suspended in lieu of a split sentence of 223 days followed by 2.5 years of supervised probation.