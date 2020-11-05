Man sentenced for property destruction, DUI
SHERIDAN — James Van Norman, 38, was sentenced in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday on multiple charges related to an April incident.
According to court records, Van Norman entered a garage of a home not belonging to him, stole a truck and caused property damage to the garage before driving away and attempting to elude law enforcement.
Initially, Van Norman faced six charges ranging from burglary to reckless driving. After pleading guilty pursuant to a plea agreement, though, most of those charges were dropped.
Judge John Fenn sentenced Van Norman on the remaining charges — felony property destruction and defacement and driving while under the influence — according to the plea agreement.
On the property destruction charge, Van Norman was sentenced to two to four years of incarceration, which was suspended in lieu of three years of supervised probation. In addition he must pay restitution in the amount of about $5,300.
On the DUI charge, Van Norman was sentenced to 90 days in jail, to begin Friday.
Additional suspects in property destruction case sentenced
SHERIDAN — Richard Roberts and Jonathan Cunningham were both sentenced in 4th Judicial District Court this week for their involvement with a spree of property destruction in March.
Roberts, Cunningham and Nathaniel Haworth admitted to destroying several mailboxes and other property along Sheridan County roads in the spring.
Roberts pleaded guilty to misdemeanor property destruction Tuesday, and was sentenced to 120 days in jail, which was suspended in lieu of six months of unsupervised probation. In addition, he’ll be responsible for a portion of the restitution owed.
Cunningham pleaded guilty to the same charge, but Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa acknowledged his willingness to cooperate with the investigation. In exchange for the cooperation, LaRosa recommended a deferred sentence, meaning if Cunningham can successfully complete one year of probation, the conviction will not be entered into record. He’ll also be responsible for a portion of the restitution.
Man pleads guilty to heroin charges
SHERIDAN — David Osteen pleaded guilty to two drug charges related to his attempt to help transport heroin from Colorado to Montana in May.
Originally, Osteen was charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance — all felonies.
Osteen entered the plea pursuant to a plea agreement, in which the prosecutor agreed to recommend a sentence of three to four years in prison on two counts while dismissing the third. The terms of imprisonment would run concurrent to one another.
Osteen participated in the change of plea hearing Thursday from in-patient substance abuse treatment in Tennessee.
Sentencing was set for Jan. 14, 2021, and Judge John Fenn made clear the defendant must be present in person for the hearing.
Woman pleads not guilty to drug charges
SHERIDAN — Meagan Crone pleaded not guilty to three felony drug charges in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.
Crone has been charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance to a minor, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor and possession with intent to deliver.
Crone has been charged in connection with an October incident in which she and Donald Brower allegedly were involved in selling marijuana to a minor.
Brower was also supposed to be arraigned in court this week, but he did not appear for his Tuesday hearing. Judge John Fenn issued a bench warrant for him as a result.
Fenn discussed setting a trial date for Crone, but indicated he would postpone doing so until he heard from the attorneys involved on how they wanted to handle scheduling for the case due to Crone’s pregnancy. Crone said she is due in April.