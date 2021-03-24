Woman pleads not guilty on drug charges
SHERIDAN — Savannah Schaffer faces trial in 4th Judicial District Court after pleading not guilty due to mental impairment on three felony counts March 11.
Schaffer faces three charges in district court: unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and driving while under suspension. She allegedly was in possession after being arrested at the Sheridan Police Department when she arrived past the time allotted to submit an alcohol breath sample at SPD. Schaffer was convicted of the two possession charges three times before in 2016 and 2018 in Sheridan County.
Her defense attorney mentioned in court March 11 the defendant suffers from debilitating anxiety and remains a flight risk.
The woman faces jury trial Aug. 2-4, with a pretrial conference scheduled for 11 a.m. July 8. Until then, Schaffer will be held on a $5,000 cash-only bond.
Woman pleads not guilty to child endangering
SHERIDAN — Nicole Goswick pleaded not guilty in 4th Judicial District Court March 11 to one count of child endangerment.
Goswick faces up to five years imprisonment and a $5,000 fine for allegedly having methamphetamine in her possession in a vehicle Feb. 5 where a child was also present.
The 37-year-old woman’s trial is set for Aug. 9, with the pretrial conference scheduled for 9 a.m. July 15.
Murphy receives plea deal
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn accepted a plea deal for Glenn Murphy in court March 11.
Murphy pleaded guilty to one charge of delivery of a controlled substance in 4th Judicial District Court pursuant to a plea agreement.
Murphy initially faced three charges, but two of the three counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, The Sheridan Press reported Jan. 8.
The man was sentenced to two and a half to four years imprisonment, suspended for three years of supervised probation with required intensive residential treatment and 64 days credit for time previously served.
Woman faces trial for drug charges
SHERIDAN — Kieylee Stout faces trial on two drug-related counts in 4th Judicial District Court.
Stout, calling from her parent’s home in Colorado, pleaded not guilty to two counts: attempting to take drugs into jail and driving under the influence of controlled substances.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Sheridan Police Department officers found Stout passed out behind the wheel of a parked vehicle Jan. 2. Xanax was found on her person upon entering the jail.
The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to both charges, which include potential punishments of three years and six months incarceration and a total of $3,750 in fines if convicted, and faces a two-day trial Aug. 9. Her pretrial conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 15.
Davitt sentenced to probation
SHERIDAN — Despite bond revocations and failures to appear in 4th Judicial District Court on drug charges, Brandi Davitt received probation for one count of possession of marijuana and amphetamine.
Davitt was found with the substances by Sheridan Police Department officers May 6, 2020 and subsequently arrested.
On March 16, Judge John Fenn suspended her two- to five-year prison sentence for three years of supervised probation with 55 days credit for time served and seven additional days in the Sheridan County Detention Center so she could schedule transportation and other arrangements.