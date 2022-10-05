Hotchkin pleads not guilty to sexual abuse of a minor charges
SHERIDAN — Jade Hotchkin, 22, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental impairment or deficiency in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday to multiple counts of sexually abusing a minor.
Hotchkin has been charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a minor and one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor for incidents that allegedly occured between Jan. 4, 2016, and Sept. 20, 2016. At the time of the alleged crimes, Hotchkin was 16 years old and the victim was 8 years old.
Due to Hotchkin’s plea of mental impairment or deficiency, the Wyoming State Hospital will now perform an evaluation to determine the defendant’s competency to stand trial.
While awaiting the results of that evaluation, a tentative trial date was scheduled for February, though Judge Darci Phillips noted it may be delayed based on the extended wait times for competency evaluations to be completed.
If found guilty of both counts, Hotchkin could face up to 70 years in prison and tens of thousands of dollars in fines.
Man accused of stealing car, threatening owner sent to Pennsylvania
SHERIDAN — Stephan Salandy, 27, was sentenced to one year in jail and ordered to return to Pennsylvania with his parents after facing legal troubles in Wyoming.
According to court documents, Salandy faced charges of robbery, theft and multiple misdemeanors for stealing a Ford Ranger from a man he assaulted and threatened near the Mill Inn in Sheridan Nov. 17, 2021.
In court Tuesday, attorneys noted Salandy had mental health issues and since his arrest and detention has improved. Sheridan County and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa said several staff members at the Sheridan County Detention Center noted the turnaround in Salandy’s behavior since the incident and his rehabilitation with medications and guidance from the Wyoming State Hospital.
In an effort to hold Salandy accountable and provide him a path forward, a plea agreement was reached in the case that allowed the 27-year-old to plead no contest to one misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of a vehicle and be released immediately from detention. Salandy was sentenced to one year in jail, of which he had already served 322 days. The remainder of the sentence was suspended in lieu of three months probation; the agreement also required him to return to Pennsylvania with his parents.