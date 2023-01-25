Man sentenced for lethal methamphetamine deal
SHERIDAN — Nathaniel Sullinger, 19, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday to be sentenced on one count of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. Both charges are felonies punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $25,000 or both.
Deputy County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa brought a Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation special agent up to the stand as a witness. The agent worked on the investigation surrounding the overdose death of Nichole Patterson. Patterson died March 11, 2022, after purchasing methamphetamine from Sullinger, as discovered through phone records. Patterson had just completed a substance abuse treatment program five days prior to her death.
The agent said the toxicology report showed methamphetamine, morphine and codeine in her system. The agent said the morphine in Patterson’s system was indicative of heroin use. The amount of methamphetamine in her system could have been enough to kill her by itself, the agent said, but the mixture of additional opiates was a fatal concoction.
The agent said phone records indicated Patterson was corresponding with Sullinger and discovered he was in contact with someone she used to buy illicit substances from. Patterson asked Sullinger to orchestrate a deal for her and Sullinger offered her “power balls,” a mixture of methamphetamine and opiates, which were being sold by another dealer. Sullinger declined to name the dealer to authorities.
Sullinger reached a plea agreement with the state, pleading guilty to delivery of methamphetamine and not guilty to conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. In line with the plea agreement, LaRosa recommended a sentencing of four to seven years imprisonment with 200 days credit for presentence confinement.
In his statement to the court, Sullinger said he takes responsibility for what happened and feels remorse both for doing drugs and for dealing drugs. Sullinger apologized for Patterson’s death.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips sentenced Sullinger to four to seven years imprisonment with 200 days credit for presentence confinement. Taking into account Sullinger’s age and lack of prior criminal history, Phillips recommended Sullinger complete the Wyoming Department of Corrections’ youthful offender boot camp, which would allow him to move for a sentence reduction upon completion. Phillips also recommended Sullinger complete residential substance abuse treatment.
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for reckless endangering
SHERIDAN — Turner Taylor, 25, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday for a change of plea and sentencing regarding an altercation with a coworker at Let ‘Er Buck Car Wash. Taylor was initially charged with aggravated assault and battery, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000 or both. In a plea agreement with the state, Taylor instead pleaded guilty to reckless endangering, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year of detention.
Taylor confirmed the details of the altercation, admitting to putting his hands around the neck of the victim. Deputy County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa said the details of the altercation were corroborated by security camera footage and the injuries sustained by the victim.
In line with the plea agreement, LaRosa recommended Taylor be sentenced to 60 days in Sheridan County Detention Center to be followed by one year of supervised probation. LaRosa said the plea agreement is fair and lenient and that he spoke to the victim, who agreed with the terms. LaRosa said the recommended sentence gives Taylor the opportunity to receive treatment and counseling for his anger issues and put the incident behind him.
Defense attorney Jeremy Kisling said Taylor has been working on his anger issues since the incident occurred July 14, 2022. According to Kisling, Taylor has shown remorse for his actions and recognizes what he did was inappropriate.
In his statement to the court, Taylor acknowledged his actions were unjust. Taylor said he has struggled with anger his whole life and is seeking help to address it. Taylor said he appreciates the terms of the plea agreement for giving him the opportunity to work on himself and move forward.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips sentenced Taylor to one year imprisonment suspended for 60 days at Sheridan County Detention Center with credit for seven days of presentence confinement, to be followed by one year of supervised probation. Phillips ordered no contact between Taylor and the victim and stipulated Taylor must submit to any mental health evaluations or treatment recommended by the Probation and Parole Office.