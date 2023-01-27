Woman sentenced for delivery of methamphetamine
SHERIDAN — Jolene Boos, 36, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court to be sentenced for delivery of methamphetamine. Delivery of methamphetamine is a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $25,000 or both.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett recommended Boos be sentenced to four to six years imprisonment suspended for three years of supervised probation. This recommendation is in line with a plea agreement reached by Boos and the state.
Defense attorney Stacy Kirven agreed with the sentencing recommendation, noting Boos has made significant progress in her recovery by starting college as well as attending church, Narcotics Anonymous and a relapse prevention program.
In her statement to the court, Boos apologized for her actions and said she has turned her life around and is confident in her recovery going forward.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips accepted the terms of the plea agreement, sentencing Boos to four to six years imprisonment suspended in favor of three years of supervised probation.
