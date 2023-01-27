Sheridan County Courthouse stock (8.30.2022)
Woman sentenced for delivery of methamphetamine

SHERIDAN — Jolene Boos, 36, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court to be sentenced for delivery of methamphetamine. Delivery of methamphetamine is a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $25,000 or both.

