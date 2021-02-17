Man faces prison term for check fraud
SHERIDAN — A man who faced charges for fraud by check pleaded guilty to one felony and one misdemeanor Tuesday in 4th Judicial District Court.
Jerry Budenske was accused of writing multiple checks without sufficient funds to cover the amount of the checks between April and May of 2019 and May 2018.
The felony charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. The misdemeanor charge carries a penalty up to six months imprisonment and $750 in fines.
Pursuant to the plea agreement reached with the Sheridan County Attorney's Office, a sentencing recommendation of two to four years imprisonment will be recommended for the felony charge. A sentence of six months in jail will be recommended for the misdemeanor charge, with both sentences expected to run concurrent to one another.
Judge John Fenn ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for April 22.
Man pleads guilty to drug charges
SHERIDAN — Michael Schutt pleaded guilty to three drug charges in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday.
Schutt faces three felony counts — conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
Schutt entered the guilty pleas pursuant to a plea agreement in which prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence of three to six imprisonment on each count. Those terms would be suspended for a 120-day split sentence, meaning Schutt would serve the 120 days in jail then be put on three years of supervised probation. If he violates that probation, he could face the rest of the three- to six-year prison term.
Judge John Fenn ordered a presentence investigation and set Schutt's sentencing for April 22.
Man facing prison time for violating probation placed back on probation
SHERIDAN — Joshua Gibson admitted to violating his probation by using a variety of controlled substance late last year.
He told the court he regretted using in October, which seemed to set him on a course to continue using drugs.
While Gibson could have faced four to six years in prison for the violation of his probation, Judge John Fenn put him back on probation for three years and ordered him to receive treatment, likely through the adult drug court in Sheridan County.
Fenn also reimposed the suspended prison term of four to six years, so if Gibson fails to comply with probation again, he could still serve that time.