Man arraigned for felony sexual abuse of a minor
SHERIDAN — Andrew Martin, 35, pleaded not guilty in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday on one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.
Second degree sexual abuse of a minor is a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.
According to court documents, Martin allegedly committed sexual acts with a minor aged 16 or younger when he was 33.
District Court Judge Benjamin Kirven set the trial date for July 24.
Probation revoked, reinstated in reckless endangering case
SHERIDAN — David Briscoe, 20, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday for an adjudication hearing. Sentenced to one year in the Sheridan County Detention Center suspended in lieu of one year of supervised probation for felony reckless endangerment Feb. 10, 2022, attorneys said Briscoe violated the terms of his probation on multiple occasions in January 2023.
As reported by Briscoe’s probation officer, Briscoe was charged with possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form Jan. 16. Briscoe tested positive for methamphetamine Jan. 18 and was found in possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 20. Briscoe admitted to the allegations before the court in a plea agreement reached with the state.
Prosecuting attorney Nicholas Vanatta, in line with the agreement, recommended a probation revocation and a reinstated probationary period of one year.
Defense attorney Stacy Kirven said Briscoe has been leading a different life since his infractions, found better structure and has a newborn baby to care for now. Kirven said these incidents were a hiccup in Briscoe’s recovery.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips accepted the terms of the plea agreement, revoking Briscoe’s probation and reinstating his probation sentence at one year with 107 days credit for time served at the Sheridan County Detention Center.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.