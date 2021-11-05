Man sentenced to three years probation in check forgery case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn sentenced Cory Morton, 28, to four to six years in prison for each of eight counts of forgery, which will be suspended for a split sentence of 180 days in jail and three years supervised probation.
Court documents state Morton wrote eight bad checks at businesses around Sheridan, including Ridley’s Family Market, Common Cents and Pizza Hut. Morton wrote the checks from the account of his father, Eric William Morton, who was deceased at the time the checks were written.
Per a plea agreement, Morton pleaded guilty to all counts of forgery — eight counts for eight forged checks — in exchange for a suspended four- to six-year sentence and three years of supervised probation.
To Fenn’s surprise, Sheridan Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White recommended the sentence outlined in Morton’s plea agreement, despite Morton’s failure to appear for his first sentencing hearing, which occurred in June 2021. White explained Morton’s extra six months in jail — served between his arrest after failing to appear for sentencing in June and his rescheduled sentencing Thursday — was sufficient punishment for missing the initial sentencing hearing.
“I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt this time,” White said.
Fenn accepted the plea deal and explained the relative leniency of his sentencing.
“You should be very appreciative that Ms. White is not pounding the table [asking the court to impose a prison sentence],” Fenn said.
Fenn also ordered Morton to pay restitution to each of the businesses where he attempted to pay with fraudulent checks.
Morton will be released from the Sheridan County Detention Center Monday after serving 180 days, at which time his probation will begin.
Man pleads guilty to marijuana distribution charge
SHERIDAN — In a change of plea hearing before 4th District Court Judge John Fenn Thursday, Spencer Tetschner, 31, pleaded guilty to manufacturing or delivering marijuana, a felony punishable by at least two years in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.
Tetschner admitted to delivering an eighth of an ounce of marijuana to a couple who, after a dispute between the couple garnered police attention, identified Tetschner as the source of the drug. Tetschner’s involvement in the transaction was also confirmed by messages exchanged between the defendant and these witnesses.
Tetschner pleaded guilty pursuant to a plea agreement. In the plea agreement, Sheridan Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa recommended Tetschner be sentenced to two to four years in prison, suspended for three years of supervised probation.
Tetschner’s sentencing will take place Jan. 13, 2022.
Man pleads guilty to methamphetamine possession charge, not released
SHERIDAN — In a change of plea hearing Thursday, Alexander Babb, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of more than 3 grams of methamphetamine before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman.
Babb admitted to possessing 25 grams of meth in powder form upon his arrest. This quantity, Babb said, would last him about a month while he was using the drug, but Babb told the judge he had kicked his habit. Possession of more than three grams of meth is a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison, a fine of $15,000 or both.
In Babb’s plea agreement, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett recommended the defendant be sentenced to two to five years in prison, suspended in favor of time served in jail since his arrest and two years of supervised probation.
Babb told Edelman he anticipated being released from Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office custody after the change of plea hearing. However, Edelman decided Babb would not be released until after his sentencing, which will likely take place in 2022.
Woman sentenced to four years supervised probation in drug delivery, child endangerment case
SHERIDAN — Before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman Thursday, Emily Forni, 39, was sentenced for charges related to distributing drugs to minors.
Forni faced three counts of delivering LSD to three minors, ages 14, 15 and 16, as well as three associated counts of child endangerment for permitting a minor to be present in a location where meth is possessed, ingested or stored. Distributing drugs to minors is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, while child endangerment is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both.
Forni was also initially charged with two misdemeanor possession charges, but the charges were dropped pursuant to her plea agreement.
“I am deeply disappointed and ashamed of my actions...” Forni said before the court. “I am more than willing to comply [with the terms of probation].”
Consistent with Forni’s plea agreement, Edelman sentenced the defendant to three to five years in prison for each of the first three counts, suspended for time served and three years probation, and an additional two to five years in prison, suspended for one additional year of probation. Edelman also required Forni apply to drug court and rehabilitation and receive mental health treatment as conditions of her probation.
Should she comply with all terms of her probation, Forni will serve a total of four years of supervised probation as punishment for the charges.
At the end of the hearing, Edelman wished Forni good luck and said he hoped he would not see her in another sentencing hearing.
Woman pleads guilty to child endangerment charge, sentenced to probation
SHERIDAN — In a change of plea hearing before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn Thursday, Angel Albert, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of child abandonment or endangerment, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a fine of $1,000 or both.
Court documents state Albert was initially charged with physical abuse of a child, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. In a plea deal, however, Sheridan Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White offered to reduce Albert’s charge and potential punishment to the misdemeanor charge in exchange for her guilty plea.
Fenn accepted Albert’s guilty plea and imposed a sentence of 365 days in jail suspended for one year of supervised probation.
“Good luck, ma’am,” Fenn said at the end of the hearing. “I hope you’ll be able to go forward in a positive way.”
Defendant fails to appear for sentencing for second time
SHERIDAN — Joshua Lascano, 29, failed to appear for his sentencing hearing before Judge William Edelman in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday. This marks the second sentencing hearing for which Lascano has failed to show up.
Lascano pleaded guilty to possession of more than three grams of methamphetamine, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison, a $15,000 fine or both, and driving under the influence, a misdemeanor punishable by six months in jail, a $750 fine or both.
In Lascano’s plea agreement, Sheridan Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa recommended Lascano be sentenced to 2 ½ to five years in prison suspended for 120 days in jail and three years of supervised probation for the meth charge as well as 30 days in jail for the DUI, to be served concurrently.
Before Edelman Thursday, however, no punishment was imposed because of Lascano’s absence. Defense attorney Stacy Kirven’s attempts to contact Lascano failed.
Lascano was also supposed to be present for a sentencing hearing Oct. 13, a hearing Lascano attempted to call into via Microsoft Teams. Lascano’s electronic but not physical presence in the courtroom halted the sentencing process, and Edelman decided to continue sentencing to Tuesday.
Because an arrest warrant has already been issued in this case, Edelman did not issue another. He told Kirven and LaRosa Lascano’s sentencing would be rescheduled as soon as the defendant is taken into custody.
Until Lascano appears in court, no sentence can be imposed.