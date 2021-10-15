Man sentenced to 5-7 years in burglary case
SHERIDAN — Rodney Cabrera, 29, was sentenced before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn Thursday to five to seven years in state prison for charges related to burglary. As part of his sentence, Cabrera will also be required to pay more than $12,000 in restitution.
Cabrera faced four charges, including two counts of burglary, one count of theft and one count of interference with a peace officer. Per his plea agreement, the defendant pleaded no contest to the burglary charges and guilty to the theft and interference charges. In exchange for these pleas, the prosecution dropped two additional charges — attempted burglary and possession of burglar’s tools — and reduced Cabrera’s burglary charges from aggravated to standard.
Of particular concern to Fenn and the prosecution during Cabrera’s sentencing hearing was the defendant’s lack of cooperation with the department of probation and parole’s presentence investigation. Cabrera, the prosecution said, had not sufficiently answered investigators’ questions about his past criminal history.
Defense attorney Anna Malmberg explained, however, there is an explanation for Cabrera’s lack of responsiveness. At 17, Cabrera, argued Malmberg, suffered severe injuries, including broken bones and a traumatic brain injury, in a car accident. Malmberg said this traumatic brain injury resulted in gaps in his memory as well as his inability to truthfully answer some questions asked of him while investigators compiled the presentence investigation report.
Cabrera also addressed the court, apologizing to the community, the court and the victims of his crimes. He assured Fenn he would spend his prison time furthering his education.
“I want to be the dad, the son, the brother that everyone expects me to be,” the defendant said.
Based on the defendant’s plea and the state’s recommendations for sentencing, Fenn imposed three concurrent, five-to-seven-year sentences upon Cabrera as well as fines and restitution costs of more than $12,000.
Charges against Cabrera, including several misdemeanors and three felonies, are also pending in Billings, Montana, but no extradition requests have yet been filed.
Man arraigned for domestic battery, strangulation charges
SHERIDAN — Daniel Lindly, 37, was arraigned Thursday before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn regarding battery and strangulation charges. Lindly pleaded not guilty to the two charges.
He is accused of strangling a victim, a felony punishable by no more than 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000. Lindly is also accused of domestic battery, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of $750.
Before Fenn, Lindly pleaded not guilty to both charges. In court documents, Lindly asserted the charges were based on a misunderstanding.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett anticipates Lindly’s trial, which is now set to begin in February 2022, will last about two days.
Man sentenced to 3-5 years for distribution of methamphetamine
SHERIDAN — Jamie Lawrence Buskirk, 44, was sentenced to three to five years in state prison for manufacturing or distributing methamphetamine.
Buskirk was identified as a prominent Sheridan meth dealer after an investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. DCI officials orchestrated meetings between Buskirk and a confidential informant in 2019, during which the confidential informant — while under DCI surveillance and wearing a wire — purchased one and a half grams of methamphetamine from the defendant.
Buskirk’s conviction in this case marked his ninth felony conviction and his involvement with drugs spans over 20 years. Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa said during the hearing Buskirk had received all possible rehabilitative services, including several bouts each of in- and outpatient substance use treatment and drug court.
Buskirk, meanwhile, acknowledged during the sentencing hearing his behavior was wrong and apologized to the court. He expressed hopes his long stint in prison would help him jumpstart his sobriety.
“I understand that, whatever I get here,” Buskirk said, “I deserve.”
In adherence to the prosecution’s recommendation, Fenn sentenced Buskirk to three to five years in state prison. He also ordered Buskirk to pay $150 in restitution, the exact cost of the methamphetamine Buskirk sold to DCI’s confidential informant in 2019.