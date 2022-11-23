Courthouse stock (8.19.2022)
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

Man pleads not guilty to burglary, theft

SHERIDAN — Drell Amende, 37, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday to be arraigned on two counts of alleged burglary, four counts of theft and one count of alteration of vehicle identification. Each of the seven counts is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you