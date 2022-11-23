Man pleads not guilty to burglary, theft
SHERIDAN — Drell Amende, 37, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday to be arraigned on two counts of alleged burglary, four counts of theft and one count of alteration of vehicle identification. Each of the seven counts is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both.
In a number of incidents occurring between April 1 and Oct. 11, Amende allegedly stole from multiple storage units at Make Room Storage and JB Storage Containers. The items alleged to be stolen include chainsaws, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and the front wheel assembly of a Yamaha off-road motorcycle. The alleged vehicle identification alteration was performed on the Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Amende pleaded not guilty to all seven counts. The trial is set to begin April 24, 2023, and will take place over four to five days, as recommended by prosecuting attorney Christopher LaRosa.
Man arraigned for felony theft, pleads not guilty
SHERIDAN — Monte Johnson, 59, was arraigned in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday on one count of felony theft, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both.
According to court documents, Johnson was an employee of Sheridan Liquor and was observed on surveillance footage taking “a large wad of cash” from a safe within the establishment. Upon further investigation of the footage, it was alleged Johnson took money from the safe on at least four separate occasions between June 24 and Oct. 23.
Johnson pleaded not guilty to the alleged theft. The trial is set to begin April 24, 2023, and will take place over three days, as recommended by prosecuting attorney Christopher LaRosa.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.