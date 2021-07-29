New evidence found in theft case
SHERIDAN — There will be a possible change of plea according to new evidence presented in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday in a case of theft of more than $1,000, a felony. Laurie Gausvik faces one felony count of theft, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.
In December 2019, an officer responded to an incident at the Sheridan County Detention Center. An inmate noticed his credit card had 12 unauthorized transactions. Before being incarcerated, the inmate left his credit card with Gausvik to pay for his commissary fees and take care of his expenses. She told officers she took the money for cleaning fees, according to court documents.
New evidence provided in court indicates the theft may have been less than $1,000, which would adjust the charge to misdemeanor theft.
A continuance hearing will be scheduled 45-60 days from July 27.
Woman pleads guilty to strangulation
SHERIDAN — Kiley Green pleaded guilty to one count of strangulation in 4th Judicial Court Tuesday per a plea agreement, which dismisses two other charges: aggravated assault and battery and false imprisonment deriving from a January 2021 arrest.
Strangulation carries potential punishment of up to 10 years and up to $10,000 in fines. Green could also face up to 10 years and $10,000 on the felony assault and battery charge and up to one year and $1,000 on the misdemeanor false imprisonment charge if the plea agreement is not accepted.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 28 at 9 a.m.
Woman pleads not guilty to child endangerment
SHERIDAN — In 4th Judicial Court Tuesday, Jenny Wegner pleaded not guilty to one felony charge of endangering children.
Endangering children carries potential punishment of up to five years imprisonment and up to $5,000 in fines.
An officer responded to a report in May 2021 from Wyoming Department of Family Services. Upon further questioning by law enforcement, Wegner allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine four times between May 24-27. She claimed, according to court documents, her partner at the time hid methamphetamine around their residence.
Wegner coordinated with officers to locate the drugs. While the search was conducted, officers noticed there were toys and a child’s clothes in the residence. Wegner told officers she always kept the drugs locked up and away from her child, according to court documents.
A pretrial is set for Nov 22 at 9 a.m., with trial scheduled for Nov. 29.
Woman sentenced for possession
SHERIDAN — In Fourth Judicial Court Tuesday, Judge John Fenn accepted a plea agreement for Heather Mullinix, who pleaded guilty to felony possession of LSD and a misdemeanor possession.
Mullinix will receive three years total of supervised probation for the charges. The state dismissed two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance as part of the plea agreement.
Possession of a controlled substance, LSD, carries a sentence of up to five years incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000. Misdemeanor possession carries a sentence of up to one year incarceration and $1,000 in fines.
In December 2020, a law enforcement officer found suspected LSD and drug paraphernalia in Mullinix’s apartment. Mullinix admitted to law enforcement she planned to sell the LSD to get money to move to Florida, according to court documents.
Mullinix is eligible for transfer to Florida, where her family lives, to serve out her probation.