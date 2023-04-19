Woman sentenced to probation for possession of controlled substance
SHERIDAN — Sadie Koltiska, 20, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday to be sentenced on one count of possession of a controlled substance. Possession of a controlled substance is a felony punishable by up to five years imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
Koltiska pleaded guilty to the charge in a plea agreement reached by the state.
In accordance with the plea agreement, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett recommended a sentence of three years of supervised probation on deferred prosecution. With deferred prosecution, the offense can be wiped from Koltiska’s criminal record following successful completion of her probation.
Defense attorney Jeremy Kisling agreed with the recommended sentence, noting Koltiska is young, has no criminal record prior to this incident and was utilizing marijuana to self-medicate but has come far since being charged with the crime.
In her statement to the court, Koltiska apologized for her actions and acknowledged she made a mistake. Koltiska said the incident would not be repeated in the future and thanked the court for its time and the opportunity to move forward.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips accepted the terms of the plea agreement, sentencing Koltiska to three years of supervised probation on deferred prosecution. Phillips encouraged Koltiska to finish her college degree and find work in her desired field.
Man pleads guilty to first degree sexual abuse of a minor
SHERIDAN — Jade Hotchkin, 23, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday for a change of plea. Hotchkin was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree and one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, both felonies punishable by 25 years to life in prison.
In a plea agreement reached with the state, Hotchkin pleaded guilty to count one, sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, in exchange for count two, the second degree charge, being dismissed.
The incidents involved in the charges took place between Jan. 4 and Sept. 20, 2016. At the time, Hotchkin was 16 years old and the victim was 8 years old. Hotchkin admitted to the incidents.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips scheduled Hotckin’s sentencing for June 27.
Probation revoked in delivery, possession of controlled substances case
SHERIDAN — Joshua Gibson, 44, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday for an order to show cause in a probation revocation. Gibson was sentenced to three years of supervised probation in 2020 and allegedly violated the terms of his probation by possessing controlled substances and various paraphernalia.
Gibson pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana in 2019.
Prosecuting attorney Nicholas Vanatta said Gibson’s home was randomly searched as part of his probation when Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered prescription bottles, spoons, cotton, syringes and baggies that tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
Due to Gibson’s lack of counsel as he waits for a court-appointed attorney, District Court Judge Darci Phillips entered a denial to the claim on Gibson’s behalf. Phillips maintained Gibson’s bond at $10,000 cash or surety.
Woman arraigned for felony theft, interfering with a peace officer
SHERIDAN — Jetta Hiwalker, 38, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday to be arraigned on one count of felony theft and one count of interfering with a peace officer. Felony theft is punishable by up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both. Interfering with a peace officer is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year imprisonment, a fine of up to $1,000 or both.
According to court documents, Hiwalker allegedly stole upwards of $1,000 in merchandise from Walmart and attempted to evade arrest March 4. Hiwalker pleaded not guilty to both counts.
Defense attorney Jonathan Foreman requested Hiwalker’s bond be modified from $5,000 cash or surety to $500 cash. Foreman said if Hiwalker is unable to afford groceries, she is unable to afford a $5,000 bond.
Prosecuting attorney Nicholas Vanatta said Hiwalker’s alleged resist of arrest during the incident and her record of prior failures to appear make her a flight risk, so bond should not be modified.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips denied the request for bond modification.
Woman pleads guilty to forgery, no contest to misdemeanor theft
SHERIDAN — Mindee Rieger, 36, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday for a change of plea. Rieger pleaded guilty to forgery and no contest to misdemeanor theft. Forgery is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000 or both. Misdemeanor theft is punishable by up to six months imprisonment, a fine of up to $750 or both.
Rieger admitted to attempting to pay for $65.23 in gasoline at a Holiday Superstore with a check that belonged to her father, forging his signature on the back. Court documents allege employees of the gas station recognized the check was suspicious and refused to run the check, leaving the bill unpaid.
In line with a plea agreement reached with the state, prosecuting attorney Nicholas Vanatta recommended a sentence of 30 days in Sheridan County Detention Center suspended for six months of supervised probation on count one. On count two, Vanatta recommended a sentence of three years of supervised probation to be served concurrently.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips scheduled Rieger’s sentencing for June 27.