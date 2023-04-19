Sheridan County Courthouse stock (8.18.2022)
Buy Now

Several people appeared before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips this week. 

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

Woman sentenced to probation for possession of controlled substance

SHERIDAN — Sadie Koltiska, 20, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday to be sentenced on one count of possession of a controlled substance. Possession of a controlled substance is a felony punishable by up to five years imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you