Trial continued, bench warrant pending for woman
SHERIDAN — Attorneys involved in a Sheridan woman’s felony case in 4th Judicial District Court had 24 hours to make contact with the defendant before issuing a bench warrant for her arrest for failure to appear in court Thursday morning.
Sheridan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christina White had 24 hours from the time of the hearing, scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, to hear from defense attorney Seth Schumaker to whether he came in contact with Marie Franks, who faces felony intentional or reckless infliction of physical injury to a child less than 16 years old.
According to court reports, Franks hit her 3-year-old child and carried the child into an apartment in a chokehold in June, as witnessed by neighbors. The child had multiple bruises and was turned over to the Wyoming Department of Family Services.
The court planned to continue the jury trial, scheduled for Jan 3, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Judge John Fenn gave attorneys 24 hours to contact Franks before issuing a bench warrant.
Man pleads guilty to felony conspiracy to deliver heroin
SHERIDAN — A man facing a heroin delivery charge faces sentencing in 4th Judicial District Court after pleading guilty to an amended charge Thursday.
Daniel Osteen pleaded guilty Thursday, per a plea agreement, to one amended count of conspiracy to deliver black tar heroin. For that charge, the 26-year-old man faces up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine, or both.
Osteen was a passenger in a vehicle with several other people traveling from Colorado to Montana, transporting black tar heroin through Wyoming May 27-29.
Osteen is currently in substance abuse treatment in Tennessee. He faces sentencing in Sheridan County Jan. 12 at 10:30 a.m.
Woman faces sentencing for child endangering
SHERIDAN — A woman changed a plea in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday for one child endangerment charge, per a plea agreement.
Kendra Lenz pleaded guilty to one count of felony endangering of children. Per the plea agreement, Sheridan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa suggested the court agrees to a suspended 18-month to 36-month split sentence for three years of supervised probation following time in jail prior to Lenz’s sentencing hearing.
According to court reports, Lenz allowed a child to remain in a location where methamphetamine was stored and used from January to May. The 3-year-old child’s hair sample indicated methamphetamine exposure.
The state also drops the 34-year-old woman’s current misdemeanor drug possession charge in Sheridan County Circuit Court per the plea agreement.
Judge John Fenn accepted the plea agreement and set sentencing for Feb. 2, 2021 at 9 a.m. Lenz’s bond was revoked and the $500 posted was forfeited for not complying with drug testing requirements.