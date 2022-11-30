Woman arraigned on forgery, theft
SHERIDAN — Mindee Rieger, 36, was arraigned in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday on one count of forgery and one count of theft.
Forgery is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000 or both. Theft, a misdemeanor due to the total being less than $1,000, is punishable by up to six months imprisonment, a fine of up to $750 or both.
The alleged forgery and theft occurred Sept. 15 when Rieger attempted to use a forged check to pay for $65.23 in fuel at a Holiday Stationstore, among other items that were not sold after the check was rejected. However, the fuel had already been pumped.
Rieger pleaded not guilty to both charges. The trial has been set to begin April 24, 2023, with three days allotted as recommended by Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa.
Man arraigned on possession of methamphetamine, marijuana
SHERIDAN — Tracy Duff, 49, was arraigned in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday on two counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of marijuana.
Possession of methamphetamine is a felony punishable by up to seven years imprisonment, a fine of up to $15,000 or both. Possession of marijuana in an amount less than three ounces is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year imprisonment, a fine of up to $1,000 or both.
The substances were allegedly found in Duff’s possession during a search warrant conducted Oct. 25 in which officers discovered 16 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a number of various paraphernalia. It was alleged Duff had less than one gram of marijuana on his person when the search was conducted.
Duff pleaded not guilty to all three counts. The trial has been set to begin April 24, 2023 with two days allotted as recommended by Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett.
