Man arraigned on six methamphetamine related charges
SHERIDAN — Anthony Cash, 27, was arraigned in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday on six counts related to methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and the remaining five counts delivery of methamphetamine. Each charge is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $25,000 or both.
Defense attorney Jordan Camino addressed Cash’s bond, set at $15,000, requesting a $15,000 unsecured bond upon receiving a date for admission to substance abuse treatment for Cash. Camino stated these charges are Cash’s first felonies and the issue is not criminality but substance abuse.
Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa argued the given counts indicated significant methamphetamine distribution, and while they might be Cash’s first felonies, they come alongside multiple past convictions including property destruction, two DUIs, contempt of court, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance and more.
In light of Cash’s criminal history, Judge Darci Phillips ruled against modifying bond.
Cash pleaded not guilty to all six counts. The trial has been set for April 3, 2023.
Man arraigned on seven counts of forgery
SHERIDAN — Benjamin Deck, 31, was arraigned in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday on seven counts of forgery. Forgery is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both for each count.
The state alleges Deck committed seven separate acts of forgery between Sept. 15-18, 2020 at various local businesses including a Holiday Stationstore, Muddy Paw Prints Pet Supplies, Qdoba, McDonald’s, Star Liquor and Walmart.
Deck, who is currently out of state and appeared in court by video, pleaded not guilty to all seven counts.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said Deck has had multiple felony convictions in the past and a great criminal history. Deck was originally charged with three counts of theft and failed to appear, calling into concern his appearance by video.
Defense attorney Jeremy Hugus noted Deck is currently in Utah where he is out on bond.
Judge Darci Phillips said the court expects in-person appearances by Deck moving forward. The trial has been set for April 3, 2023.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.