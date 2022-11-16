Man arraigned on six methamphetamine related charges

SHERIDAN — Anthony Cash, 27, was arraigned in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday on six counts related to methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and the remaining five counts delivery of methamphetamine. Each charge is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $25,000 or both.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

