Koltiska pleads guilty to felony possession of marijuana
SHERIDAN — Sadie Koltiska, 20, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday for a change of plea. Koltiska was charged with one count of felony possession of marijuana, punishable by up to five years imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
Koltiska pleaded guilty to the charge in a deferred prosecution agreement with the state. Under this agreement, Koltiska would complete three years of probation after which the case would be dismissed.
Judge Darci Phillips accepted the change of plea, noting Koltiska must submit to a presentence investigation administered by the Probation and Parole Office.
Man sentenced for possession of controlled substances
SHERIDAN — Levi Reed, 37, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday to be sentenced for one count of felony possession of methamphetamine and one count of misdemeanor possession of cocaine.
Prosecuting attorney Nicholas Vanatta recommended Reed be sentenced according to a plea agreement secured by the state. The plea agreement dictated Reed receive a suspended sentence of three to five years incarceration for three years of supervised probation on the first count of possession of methamphetamine. On the second count of possession of cocaine, Reed would receive a suspended sentence of 120 days in Sheridan County Detention Center for an additional three years of supervised probation, to be served concurrently with the first count.
Defense attorney Anna Malmberg agreed with the terms of the plea agreement but requested Reed receive credit for 198 days already served, 86 of those days being at Sheridan County Detention Center and the remaining 112 days being served prior in Campbell County.
Malmberg said Reed has shown remarkable interest in completing treatment to address his substance abuse issues as he wants to be there for his children and knows he cannot take care of them if he is not taking care of himself. Malmberg added Reed’s substance abuse assessments indicated he is a candidate for level one outpatient treatment but that additional stipulations should be added to the terms of his probation, requiring him to comply with any potential treatments recommended further.
Judge Darci Phillips, noting Reed’s lengthy history of substance abuse and probation violations, questioned whether the lowest level of care would be appropriate to address Reed’s addictions and criminal behavior.
Malmberg acknowledged the implications of Reed’s past behavior and said the difference now is that he is ready to face his addiction and is more likely to respond well to treatment. Malmberg reiterated part of Reed’s sentencing should include compliance with level one substance abuse treatment and any recommended higher treatment.
In his statement to the court, Reed apologized for his behavior and said he does not want to waste the rest of his life incarcerated. Reed added intensive supervised probation would be beneficial to him and he is committed to following through on that.
Judge Phillips offered Reed one last chance with probation, suspending a sentence of five to seven years incarceration for four years of intensive supervised probation on count one and a suspended one year sentence in Sheridan County Detention Center for one year of intensive supervised probation for count two. Judge Phillips noted Reed was receiving the maximum possible sentence for his offenses in order to further incentivize him to comply with the terms of his probation. Reed was given 86 days of credit for time served.
Judge Phillips said Reed’s probation was to be served concurrently but should he violate the terms of his probation, his jail and prison time would be served consecutively.
Woman arraigned for burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, pleads not guilty
SHERIDAN — Nicole Goodman was arraigned in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday on one count of burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit burglary. Both counts are felonies punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
Defense attorney Anna Malmberg requested Goodman’s $10,000 bond be allowed surety so Goodman could attend treatment and connect with her family in California.
Prosecuting attorney Christopher LaRosa argued against modification of bond, citing Goodman’s high flight risk and lengthy criminal history. LaRosa said Goodman has engaged in a pattern of criminal behavior across multiple states with many of her past charges including similar crimes of theft, fraud and burglary.
Judge Benjamin Kirven denied the bond modification.
Goodman pleaded not guilty to both counts. The trial was set to begin June 5.
Man fails to appear for pretrial conference, trial setting vacated
SHERIDAN — Jedediah Franks failed to appear in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday for a pretrial conference. Franks was charged with one count of felony possession of marijuana and one count of possession of methamphetamine. Both counts are felonies punishable by up to five years imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
Judge Darci Phillips issued a bench warrant for Franks’ failure to appear and failure to comply with bond.
Defense attorney Stacy Kirven said Franks checked himself out of treatment at Volunteers of America a month ago and has not been in contact since. Kirven said she made multiple attempts to contact him but his phone number was disconnected shortly after he checked out of treatment.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett requested the original trial setting be vacated as it could take months or years to locate Franks. Kirven agreed with Bennett’s recommendation to vacate the trial setting.
Judge Darci Phillips approved and vacated the trial setting.