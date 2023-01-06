Sheridan County Courthouse stock
Buy Now
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Koltiska pleads guilty to felony possession of marijuana

SHERIDAN — Sadie Koltiska, 20, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday for a change of plea. Koltiska was charged with one count of felony possession of marijuana, punishable by up to five years imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you