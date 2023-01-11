Sex offender seeks sentence reduction, transfer to Hawaii
SHERIDAN — Trace Koetting, 22, appeared via video in 4th Judicial District Court to be heard for a sentence reduction. Koetting was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree in 2020 and was placed on three years of supervised probation through an agreement for deferred prosecution. Koetting later violated his probation in September 2021 and was placed in the custody of the Wyoming Department of Corrections where he was to serve four to seven years.
Defense attorney Jonathan Foreman said Koetting has completed a youthful offender boot camp and asked that Koetting be placed back on probation. Foreman also requested Koetting be allowed a compact transfer to Hawaii where he can live with his father and get a fresh start.
Foreman noted a term of Koetting’s probation prevented him from residing in the same home as a minor, requiring Koetting to move out of his mother’s home as there was a minor sibling living at the residence. Foreman said this stipulation forced Koetting into a less than ideal living situation with irresponsible roommates, contributing to Koetting’s probation violations. Foreman asked this stipulation be removed so Koetting could have contact with his sibling.
Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa said Koetting had a good result in court by obtaining deferred prosecution but fell apart, noting Koetting had many violations including alcohol and substance use, sexual contact with a 17 year old and being unsuccessfully terminated from a sex offender treatment group, indicated he could be an even bigger threat than he was when he was initially convicted. LaRosa said he was unsure about the prospect of a compact transfer as it depended on whether the state of Hawaii would accept Koetting as a transfer.
LaRosa did not object to placing Koetting back on supervised probation, recommending discretion be given to probation and parole in recommending further treatment. LaRosa recommended three or more years of probation for Koetting, which is typical for this offense.
In his statement to the court, Koetting said he thinks he has done incredibly well during his nine months at WYDOC and not only completed his treatment program but excelled in it. Koetting said he strives to be a better person and wants to prove he can do so through taking another chance at probation.
Judge Darci Phillips approved the sentence reduction, suspended four to seven years incarceration for three years of supervised probation. Phillips agreed not to prohibit contact between Koetting and his siblings and recommended he complete outpatient sex offender treatment.
Phillips did not object to the proposed compact transfer to Hawaii but chose to leave that decision up to the DOC as she was unsure she had the authority to grant it.
Man heard for bond modification
SHERIDAN — Anthony Cash, 27, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday to be heard for a modification of bond. Cash was charged with one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and five counts of delivery of methamphetamine, all of which he pleaded not guilty to during his arraignment Nov. 14.
All six counts are felonies punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $25,000 or both. Cash’s bond was set at $15,000.
Defense attorney Jordan Camino asked for the bond to be amended so Cash could secure a bed at a substance abuse treatment facility. Camino acknowledged Cash’s charges are serious but added Cash has family and a girlfriend in Sheridan, making him unlikely to be a flight risk. Camino said Cash has no means of posting $15,000 for his bond to attend treatment and the root of his criminal issues is his struggle with substance abuse.
Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa opposed the modification of bond, noting Cash has an extensive criminal history involving property destruction, two DUI convictions, a prior conviction for use of a controlled substance and multiple failures to appear in court. LaRosa added Cash also has a history of violating his probation both by refusing required drug tests and attempting to defraud required drug tests.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips denied the proposed bond modification and said Cash is a flight risk and poses a danger to the community.
Woman arraigned for felony property destruction
SHERIDAN — Connie Osborn, 42, was arraigned in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday on one count of defacement and property destruction. The damage totaled more than $1,000, constituting a felony punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
The alleged incident occurred Oct. 10, 2022 when Osborn was said to have keyed two vehicles and broken an outdoor lamp at the Courtyards at Sheridan apartment complex.
Osborn pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The trial was set for May 22 and will last two days.
