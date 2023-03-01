Man pleads guilty to felony theft
SHERIDAN — Monte Johnson, 60, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday for a change of plea. Johnson was charged with one count of felony theft, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a fine of $10,000 or both.
Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa outlined the terms of a plea agreement reached with Johnson. The plea agreement dictates in exchange for Johnson’s guilty plea, the state would recommend a sentence of three to five years imprisonment suspended in lieu of a one year split sentence to be followed by three years of supervised probation. LaRosa also recommended Johnson pay restitution, though the exact amount is still in dispute.
Johnson pleaded guilty to the felony and theft and admitted to taking money from a safe at his place of work at the time, Sheridan Liquor, on at least four separate occasions between June 24, 2022, and Aug. 23, 2022. The amount stolen totaled more than $1,000.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips set Johnson’s sentencing date for May 4.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.