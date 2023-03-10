Man arraigned on possession of methamphetamine, pleads not guilty
SHERIDAN — Gary Haynes, 68, pleaded not guilty in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday on one count of possession of methamphetamine in an amount in excess of three grams.
Possession of methamphetamine is a felony punishable by up to seven years imprisonment, a fine of up to $15,000 or both.
Defense attorney Jonathan Foreman said Haynes has been diagnosed with cancer among other health conditions and requested Haynes’ bond, set at $5,000, be modified from cash-only to cash or surety so Haynes could return to his home instead of residing in jail.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett argued against the bond modification, noting Haynes has an extensive criminal history across multiple states and a record of failing to appear in court. Because of this, Bennett deemed Haynes a danger to the community and a flight risk.
District Court Judge Benjamin Kirven modified Haynes’ bond to $5,000 cash or surety. Haynes’ trial has been set to occur July 24.
Bond revoked in possession case; Beal admits failure to appear
SHERIDAN — Myles Beal, 36, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday for a bond forfeiture and revocation of release hearing. Beal was out on bond for a case involving possession of several controlled substances such as methamphetamine, heroin, LSD, psilocybin — psychedelic mushrooms — and marijuana.
Beal was arrested Feb. 18 for contempt of court. Beal admitted to several instances of failing to appear in both circuit and district court.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips revoked Beal’s bond, setting Beal’s trial date for July 17.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.