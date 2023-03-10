Sheridan County Courthouse stock (7.22.2022)
File photo | The Sheridan Press

Man arraigned on possession of methamphetamine, pleads not guilty

SHERIDAN — Gary Haynes, 68, pleaded not guilty in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday on one count of possession of methamphetamine in an amount in excess of three grams. 

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

