Man pleads guilty to three counts of delivery of methamphetamine
SHERIDAN — Anthony Cash, 27, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday for a change of plea hearing. Cash faces one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and five counts of delivery of methamphetamine, each punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $25,000 or both.
In a plea agreement reached with the state, Cash pleaded guilty to three counts of delivery of methamphetamine.
Deputy County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa dismissed the remaining three counts in accordance with the plea agreement and recommended a sentence of three to five years imprisonment. LaRosa also recommended Cash complete the Department of Corrections’ youthful offender program.
Cash admitted to three instances of delivery of methamphetamine, each instance a controlled sale to a confidential informant. The sales took place between Aug. 6 and Aug. 23, 2022, and included a total of one ounce of methamphetamine.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips set Cash’s sentencing for May 2.
Man pleads guilty to possession of controlled substances
SHERIDAN — Jedediah Franks, 40, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday for a change of plea hearing. Franks was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
One count was a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months imprisonment, a fine of up to $750 or both. The remaining two counts are felonies punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
In line with a plea agreement, prosecuting attorney Nicholas Vanatta recommended a split sentence of three to five years imprisonment on each count served concurrently, to be followed by four years of supervised probation. Vanatta also recommended Franks complete a substance abuse treatment program.
Franks admitted to possession of marijuana and methamphetamine and acknowledged he has three prior convictions for drug-related crimes. Franks pleaded guilty to all three counts.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips set Franks’ sentencing for May 4.
Man arraigned for conspiracy to deliver fentanyl
SHERIDAN — Eric Macormic, 38, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday to be arraigned on one count of conspiracy to deliver fentanyl.
Conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance is a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $25,000 or both.
Macormic pleaded not guilty to the charge. District Court Judge Darci Phillips set the trial date for July 17.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.