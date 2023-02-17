Courthouse stock (8.19.2022)
File photo | The Sheridan Press

Man pleads guilty to three counts of delivery of methamphetamine

SHERIDAN — Anthony Cash, 27, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday for a change of plea hearing. Cash faces one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and five counts of delivery of methamphetamine, each punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $25,000 or both.

