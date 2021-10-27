Colorado man arraigned on multiple drug charges
SHERIDAN — Myles Beal, 35, of Colorado was arraigned before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn Tuesday on seven counts, five of which are drug-related. Beal pleaded not guilty to all seven charges.
Beal is accused of possessing more than three grams each of methamphetamine and heroin, both felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison, fines of $15,000 or both, as well as less than three ounces each of marijuana, LSD and psilocybin — or psychedelic mushrooms — all misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in prison, fines of $1,000 or both. Beal is also charged with reckless driving — court documents allege he was driving a motorcycle in excess of 143 miles per hour in a 75 mile per hour zone — and attempting to elude law enforcement, both of which are misdemeanors punishable by up to six months in jail, a fine of $750 or both.
Although Beal’s arraignment had a bumpy start — the defendant, after he said he was pulled over by highway patrol for speeding on his way to the Sheridan County Courthouse, arrived 20 minutes late to the proceeding — he eventually pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Fenn accepted the plea, but admonished Beal for his lateness. Beal owed those he made wait, including people awaiting other court proceedings Tuesday morning, an apology, Fenn said, and warned future tardiness may result in incarceration and other serious consequences.
Beal’s trial will begin Feb. 28, 2022.
Woman sentenced to probation in transporting drugs into jail, DUI case
SHERIDAN — Kieylee Stout, 23, appeared for sentencing before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of taking a controlled substance into jail and one count of driving under the influence.
Both parties in the case acknowledged the root of Stout’s criminal behavior was her addiction.
The prosecution, represented by Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White, hoped to “provide [Stout] with the opportunity to better herself and continue her treatment.” As such, the state asked the court to sentence Stout to 36 months of supervised probation for the first charge and one year supervised probation for the second, sentences to be served concurrently.
The defense concurred with the prosecution’s recommendation. Stout left an inpatient substance use treatment program to appear in court Tuesday, defense attorney Jonathan Foreman explained, a program she is set to complete early next month. Since her arrest, Foreman said, Stout has made considerable efforts to remain sober.
When offered the opportunity to address the court, Stout acknowledged her poor choices and asked for all the help the court could offer in making sure she remained sober long term.
“I really do enjoy being sober,” Stout said. “I didn’t realize that life was as good as it is.”
Fenn sentenced Stout to the recommended period of supervised probation, required her to apply and enroll in drug court and ordered her to complete her substance use program.
“I don’t expect you to be perfect,” Fenn said, referring to Stout’s addiction recovery, “but I do expect you to do your best and to reach out for help.”
Fenn, Foreman and White wished Stout good luck with her recovery as she left the courtroom.
Man arraigned for sexual abuse of a minor
SHERIDAN — Zachary Standard, 20, was arraigned Tuesday before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn regarding second degree sexual abuse of a minor. Standard pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The defendant is accused of the sexual intrusion of a 15-year-old, which at the time of the alleged crime court documents said the defendant knew the victim’s age. The charge is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both.
Standard pleaded not guilty.
Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White anticipates Standard’s trial, which is now set to begin in February 2022, will last about three days.
Woman pleaded guilty to endangering children by keeping methamphetamine at home
SHERIDAN — Samantha Wade, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of endangering children Tuesday in a change of plea hearing before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn.
Court documents allege Wade permitted two children in her care to be in a household where she knew meth was possessed, stored or ingested, a felony known as endangering children and punishable by up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both.
According to court documents, investigators found drug paraphernalia, including two pipes, and marijuana plants in her home. During the hearing, Wade acknowledged the presence of the drug paraphernalia in her home but argued the items were in just one room of her home and she did not allow her children to enter the room.
Per the agreement presented in the change of plea hearing, Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White dropped one of Wade’s two initial charges — a marijuana possession misdemeanor — and recommended a two- to three-year sentence suspended for supervised probation in exchange for Wade’s guilty plea.
After Wade pleaded guilty to the single charge, Fenn accepted the plea and told Wade to report to Sheridan probation and parole to begin the presentence investigation. Wade will be sentenced before Fenn in January 2022.
Man pleads no contest to domestic violence charge
SHERIDAN — Jordan Wathen, 33, pleaded no contest to one felony charge of strangulation in a change of plea hearing before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn Tuesday.
Per the parties’ plea agreement, Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White agreed to drop a misdemeanor charge for interfering with emergency service calls in exchange for Wathen’s guilty or no contest plea on the strangulation charge. White recommended a prison sentence of four to six years in prison, suspended for one year in jail and three years of supervised probation.
Wathen pleaded no contest to the felony charge. Fenn accepted the plea and ordered a presentence investigation.
After the hearing, Wathen was remanded into the custody of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office. His sentencing will take place in January 2022.