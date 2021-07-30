Man pleads guilty to DUI charge
SHERIDAN — In Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday, Curtis Lee pleaded guilty to felony driving while under the influence and driving without an interlock device as required by a prior conviction.
In October 2020, Lee was pulled over during a routine traffic stop. The officer noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath, and upon taking a breathalyzer, found to be over the legal alcohol limit.
A fourth or more conviction of driving under the influence in 10 years results in a felony and is punishable by up to seven years incarceration and $10,000 in fines. Driving without an interlock device is a misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of up to six months incarceration and $750 in fines. Lee has prior DUI convictions from 2014, 2016 and 2018.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m.
Woman pleads guilty to two charges
SHERIDAN — Kieylee Stout pleaded guilty for driving under the influence and taking controlled substances into jail in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday.
Stout faces two charges: taking controlled substances into jail, which is punishable up to three years imprisonment and $3,000 in fines, and misdemeanor driving under the influence, punishable up to 6 months imprisonment and $750 in fines.
In January 2021, an officer found Stout in the front seat of a vehicle, unresponsive. Various attempts to get the attention of Stout went unnoticed. When Stout answered, she seemed lethargic and appeared sickly, according to court documents. Drug paraphernalia was allegedly found in the front seat of Stout’s car. Paramedics arrived on scene but were unable to obtain a blood sample. During booking, deputies discovered four Xanax pills on Stout’s person.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 28 at 10:30 a.m.
Woman's probation revoked for 2018 conviction
SHERIDAN — Heather Madrid’s probation was revoked in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday.
Madrid admitted to violating the terms of her probation by not reporting her whereabouts in April 2021. Attempts by her parole officer to contact her failed.
Madrid was convicted of conspiracy to commit unlawful use of a credit card in 2018 and received three years of supervised probation. This is Madrid’s second violation of her probation and will serve the remaining sentence from her 2018 conviction of two to four years in prison.
She received credit for 379 days served.
Trial date set for man in case of sexual abuse of a minor
SHERIDAN —Fourth Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn set a trial date for Aaron Baros, who pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree Thursday. At the time of the alleged crime, Baros was 29.
If found guilty, Baros could face up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
The three-day trial is set for Aug. 23 at 8:30 a.m.