Man pleads not guilty to drug charges
SHERIDAN — Kolter Kekich pleaded not guilty to two felony drug charges in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday. Kekich was charged after being found in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana in December. He faces two charges of possession of a controlled substance, each felonies punishable by up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both.
Kekich has been previously convicted of nine similar charges between 2011 and 2015. Judge John Fenn set Kekich’s trial for Aug. 2 and a pretrial conference for July 8. Fenn also revoked Kekich’s probation and set a new bond of $20,000 cash.
Woman prepares for trial in child abuse case
SHERIDAN — Marie Frank, who faces felony intentional or reckless infliction of physical injury to a child less than 16 years old, is expected to face trial March 8.
According to court reports, Franks hit her 3-year-old child and carried the child into an apartment in a chokehold in June, as witnessed by neighbors. The child had multiple bruises and was turned over to the Wyoming Department of Family Services.
Frank had indicated recently she wanted to fire her court-appointed attorney, but that attorney appeared with her in court Thursday.
Judge John Fenn said the trial is expected to take three days, with the first primarily dedicated to jury selection.
Ranchester woman pleads not guilty to felony assault
SHERIDAN — Kiley Green, 20, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.
Green was arrested in January for felony aggravated assault and battery, felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor false imprisonment. Each felony includes a penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.
The misdemeanor is punishable by up to six months imprisonment and a $750 fine.
Fenn set Green’s trial for Aug. 2 and a pretrial conference for July 8.