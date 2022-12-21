County sues man for running illegal campground on property
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners have filed a suit against local man Conrad Namtvedt for allegedly running an illegal campground on his property. The county’s case was heard Tuesday in 4th Judicial District Court.
Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Clinton Beaver, representing the county, stated the fine for this offense is $750 for each day the alleged illegal campground was running. The county found that the campground was running for at least 86 days, constituting a fine of $64,500.
Additionally, Beaver asked the court to prohibit Namtvedt from continuing to run the campground in the future.
Judge Darci Phillips ruled in favor of prohibiting Namtvedt from continuing with the alleged illegal campground business.
Woman sentenced for delivery, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine
SHERIDAN — Sara Nelson, 31, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday to be sentenced for one count of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. Both charges are felonies punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $25,000 or both.
The alleged incident occurred when Nelson was observed delivering methamphetamine to a confidential informant.
In her statement to the court, Nelson expressed the incident was a wake up call for her. Nelson said she wants to be a better role model and plans to attend outpatient treatment to address her addiction.
Judge Darci Phillips sentenced Nelson to four to six years incarceration suspended in favor of three years of supervised probation to be served concurrently for both counts.
