Court accepts plea agreement for probation revocation
SHERIDAN — A man convicted of selling methamphetamine in 2019 and 2020 violated his probation but received continued supervised probation per a plea agreement approved in a 4th Judicial District Court sentencing hearing Tuesday.
Benny Matthew Gardner admitted guilt to violating his probation for personal meth use. The 42-year-old man was originally convicted earlier this year on two different instances of law enforcement using confidential informants to purchase meth from him, in April and June.
In the 2019 adjudication, Gardner received a suspended three- to five-year suspended sentence for three years of supervised probation and in 2020 a four- to six-year sentence for three years of supervised probation. The probation will run concurrently, totaling three years of supervised probation in Sheridan County and five- to six-months credit for time served.
Man pleads not guilty to marijuana charges
SHERIDAN — A man faces trial for marijuana-related charges in 4th Judicial District Court following an arraignment hearing Tuesday.
Tanois Feghali faces up to 20 years and up to $20,000 in fines for one count of marijuana delivery and marijuana possession, both felony charges.
The man reportedly tried to mail marijuana to Ohio via FedEx in October. A FedEx employee smelled it and called law enforcement, who later opened the package to discover marijuana and did a search of a residence on 11th Street where Feghali was allegedly staying. Law enforcement found 1.5 pounds of marijuana among other drug paraphernalia and drugs.
Feghali pleaded not guilty to both counts Tuesday and faces a four-day trial April 19, 2021, with a pretrial conference scheduled for 9 a.m. March 18, 2021.
Man receives probation for scuffle with law enforcement
SHERIDAN — A Sheridan man received supervised probation after a sentencing hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday, after pleading guilty per a plea agreement for causing bodily injury to a police officer earlier this year.
Nicholas James Bell, 22, changed his plea to guilty for causing bodily injury to a police officer in September. The charge stemmed from a June 10 incident in which Bell essentially attempted to barrel his way through or past a police officer following a traffic stop. Bell’s actions caused a police officer to sustain injuries to his head, face, arms and legs during the scuffle.
Per the agreement, the 22-year-old man received a suspended two- to four-year prison sentence in lieu of a split 111-day sentence and two years of supervised probation, with directives to receive substance abuse and mental health treatment.
Man denies probation violation, receives no bond
SHERIDAN — James Ward faces an adjudication hearing in 4th Judicial District Court with no bond for a probation revocation in October.
The 62-year-old man originally faced charges of felony strangulation of a household member, misdemeanor domestic battery and felony aggravated assault and battery. Pursuant to a plea agreement, Judge John Fenn sentenced Ward to 171 days in jail on the misdemeanor and two-and-a-half to five years in prison on the aggravated assault and battery charge in September.
The prison term for the felony was suspended in lieu of a 171-day split sentence, meaning if Ward can successfully complete two years of supervised probation he will not need to serve the remainder of the prison term. The sentences will be served concurrent to each other.
Two days after sentencing, Ward violated probation with an unlawful contact and consumption of alcohol. Ward denied the allegations in open court and asked for an unsecured cash bond. Fenn denied the bond terms, and Ward remains in the custody of the Sheridan County Detention Center until after his adjudication hearing.