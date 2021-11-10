Man pleads not guilty to methamphetamine transport, possession charges and DUI
SHERIDAN — During his arraignment Tuesday, Michael Carnley, 55, pleaded not guilty to several drug-related charges before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn.
Carnley faces three counts: one felony, transporting a controlled substance — methamphetamine — into a detention center or penal institution and two misdemeanors, possession of less than 3 grams of meth and driving while under the influence. The first charge is punishable by up to three years in prison, a $3,000 fine or both, the second by up to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both and the third by up to six months in jail, a $750 fine or both.
After being arrested on the DUI charge, court documents allege, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office officials allegedly found meth on Carnley’s person while booking him into jail, resulting in the two drug-related charges.
Carnley pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
Fenn set Carnley’s two-day trial to begin March 7, 2022.
Man pleads not guilty to felony DUI charge
SHERIDAN — Before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn Thursday, Jacob Willson, 27, was arraigned for a felony DUI charge and pleaded not guilty.
Court documents allege Willson was driving under the influence of alcohol or an illegal substance July 16, 2021.
Under most circumstances, DUI charges are misdemeanors, punishable by a maximum of one year in jail. In Willson’s case, however, the charge is a felony because he was convicted of the same charge in Montana in July 2012, July 2014 and March 2016. Driving under the influence four or more times in a 10-year period is a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
Willson pleaded not guilty to the charge. His three-day trial will begin March 7, 2022.
‘Perfect storm’ of document confusion delays sentencing in sexual abuse of minor case
SHERIDAN — In a hearing responding to a defense motion to submit sentencing materials under seal, 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn ordered the defense counsel of Aaron Baros, 34, to submit their client’s medical evaluations to the court in a confidential — rather than sealed — file.
In August 2021, Baros pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Court documents allege Baros had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old in 2016, when he was 29.
In court Tuesday, Fenn and attorneys from both sides determined whether and how reports documenting Baros’ medical history, which may be pertinent when Fenn determines Baros’ sentence, would be filed with the court ahead of sentencing.
As Fenn explained Tuesday, confidential documents may be filed with the court in two ways: in confidential files, which are not accessible to the public but available for review by the court and parties in a case; or under seal, which are only accessible under court order.
A “perfect storm” of confusion — including fallout from Sheridan’s mid-October snowstorm — had resulted in the defense’s motion to request that Baros’ personal medical information be sealed, rather than maintained in a confidential file, said defense attorney Douglas Cohen. Upon further consideration, Cohen said the confidential file was sufficient.
Fenn ordered Baros’ medical information be confidentially filed with the court, but not filed under seal, within seven business days.
The only remaining hearing in Baros’ case is a sentencing hearing, which has not yet been scheduled. In Baros’ plea agreement, Sheridan Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa recommended a sentence of three to six years in prison, suspended for four years supervised probation.
Probation status conference continued pending resolution of Montana charges
SHERIDAN — In a status conference Thursday, 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn decided to continue the status conference of Lydia Morrison, 35, until mid-December. Based on the defendant’s failure to pay court-incurred costs and charges she may face in Montana, Fenn may decide to revoke Morrison’s probation.
Morrison’s case stretches back to 2010, when the defendant was initially charged with two aggravated DUIs and two aggravated assault and battery charges.
Per her plea agreement, Morrison pleaded guilty to the two DUI charges while the two assault charges were dropped. As punishment, Sheridan Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa recommended two, consecutive three- to five-year prison sentences, suspended for five years supervised probation.
In an unusual break from the prosecutor’s recommendation, however, Morrison was sentenced to consecutive sentences of five to eight years in prison and eight to 10 years in prison, suspended for five years of supervised probation, according to sentencing documents. Morrison completed her prison sentence and started her probation term in 2016.
During the hearing Tuesday, Fenn asked both sides to advise him of the current status of Morrison’s probation.
LaRosa asked the court to consider revoking Morrison’s probation because of a failure to pay court-imposed fees and pending felony charges in Montana. Defense attorney Stacy Kirven said Montana authorities have indicated they may drop or reduce Morrison’s charges in a hearing Dec. 9, 2021.
Kirven asked Fenn to continue Morrison’s status conference on probation revocation to after the defendant’s hearing in December, and LaRosa agreed, citing Morrison’s waiver of speedy adjudication.
Fenn decided to “continue to continue” the matter and planned to consider Morrison’s probation revocation in about 30 days.