Man changes plea in burglary case
SHERIDAN — In 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday, Rodney Cabrera pleaded no contest to two counts of theft and one count of interference with a peace officer. Cabrera also pleaded guilty to a felony charge of theft. The court accepted the no contest pleas.
A plea agreement outlines a recommendation of a five- to seven-year prison sentence to be served concurrently for the two charges and a dismissal of additional two felony counts of possession of burglar’s tools and attempted burglary.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 14 at 9 a.m.
Man pleads guilty to reckless endangering
SHERIDAN — In 4th Judicial Court Tuesday, Walker McMillian pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless endangering and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. McMillian’s original charges were amended from domestic battery, a felony, to reckless endangering and an additional third charge being dismissed.
A deputy responded to a call for a suicidal subject that resulted in McMillian fighting with a victim that resulted in McMillian shooting at the floor of a residence in March 2021. McMillian was arrested the next day.
McMillian will be required to complete an inpatient treatment program as required by probation, as alcohol abuse was involved in the case.
Woman misses court date after rescheduling
SHERIDAN — A bench warrant was issued for MacKenzie Shores, who failed to appear for sentencing in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday.
This is the second rescheduled sentencing date for which Shores has failed to appear.
Shores is being sentenced for one count of felony conspiracy to commit burglary, punishable by a five- to 25-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $50,000.
In January, the Sheridan Police Department was inquiring about another case involving Rodney Cabrera of a theft at the Fremont Toyota in Sheridan.
Shores approached the officers to allow them to search the hotel room she and Cabrera had been sharing. Upon further questioning, Shores admitted to traveling with Cabrera and knowing of the theft.