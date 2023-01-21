Child sex offender sentenced to 12 to 18 years
SHERIDAN — Kyle Anderson appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday to be sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.
Anderson was initially charged with sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, but pleaded guilty to second degree in a plea agreement reached with the state.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett recommended 12 to 18 years imprisonment for the offense.
Defense attorney Jonathan Foreman argued for probation instead, noting Anderson is sick with a rare and expensive illness that could not be properly treated from prison. Foreman added Anderson’s illness requires frequent hospital visits that could become expensive for the state.
Foreman recommended five to 10 years of supervised probation for Anderson.
In his statement to the court, Anderson said each of his hospital visits incurs a bill between $100,000 and $200,000. Anderson said he wanted to be sentenced to probation instead of prison so he could continue to receive treatment for his illness and be able to care for his 86-year-old mother. Anderson apologized to the court.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips said Anderson is not a candidate for probation, citing the aggravated nature of the offense and adding it would be his fifth felony conviction. Phillips sentenced Anderson to 12 to 18 years imprisonment.
Franks trial plans continue after failure to appear
SHERIDAN — Jedediah Franks, 40, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday after failing to appear at his pretrial conference Jan. 5. Franks was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine, both felonies punishable by up to five years imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett petitioned the court to revoke Franks’ bond due to his violations of the terms. Bennett alleged Franks refused drug testing by the Probation and Parole Office and checked himself out of substance abuse treatment at Volunteers of America, both conditions of his release on bond.
Franks admitted to the allegations.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips forfeited and revoked Franks’ bond, adding his trial would be moving forward now that he is accounted for and in custody. The setting of a trial date remains to be decided.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.