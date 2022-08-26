Sheridan County Courthouse stock (8.26.2022)
Buy Now

Several people appeared in 4th Judicial District Court this week.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

Man pleads guilty to child pornography distribution charges

SHERIDAN — Joseph Lacey, 26, pleaded guilty to two charges related to child pornography before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Benjamin Kirven Thursday. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you