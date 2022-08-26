Man pleads guilty to child pornography distribution charges
SHERIDAN — Joseph Lacey, 26, pleaded guilty to two charges related to child pornography before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Benjamin Kirven Thursday.
Lacey was originally accused of two counts of delivery of child pornography, a felony punishable by between five and 12 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, and two counts of possession of child pornography, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Individuals convicted of these charges must also adhere to state and federal sex offender registration requirements.
Lacey pleaded guilty to the two counts of distribution pursuant to a plea agreement, admitting to distributing videos of child pornography through a private messaging application. In exchange for the defendant’s guilty pleas to both counts, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa agreed to recommend a sentence of seven to nine years in prison for each count, run concurrently, and dismiss the two possession charges.
Lacey’s sentencing will be scheduled at a later time.
Man pleads no contest to strangulation charge
SHERIDAN — Jake Kolden, 29, pleaded no contest to strangulation of a household member — a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both — before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Thursday.
The Wyoming Rules of Criminal Procedure indicate defendants may offer no contest pleas with the consent of the court and waive many of a defendant’s constitutional rights, including the right to a jury trial. The major difference between a plea of guilty and a plea of no contest, as Phillips noted during Kolden’s change of plea hearing, is defendants who plead no contest are not required to admit to essential facts indicating their guilt of the alleged offense.
Kolden’s plea is known as a “cold plea,” Phillips said; it is not being offered pursuant to a plea agreement. As a result, both Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina Cherni and defense attorney Stacy Kirven may argue for whatever sentence they deem appropriate within the bounds of statute because neither party is required to request an agreed-upon sentence.
Kolden’s sentencing is scheduled to take place Nov. 1.
Man pleads guilty to interference with peace officer, property destruction
SHERIDAN — Before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Thursday, Joshua Reamer-Koehl, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts related to a January incident at a local fast food restaurant.
Reamer-Koehl is charged with interference with a peace officer and property destruction of defacement in excess of $1,000, both felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Before Phillips Thursday, the defendant admitted to smashing the glass door of the Taco Bell on Coffeen Avenue and punching a Sheridan County sheriff’s deputy in the face during his booking into the local jail.
Reamer-Koehl pleaded guilty pursuant to a plea agreement. In exchange for the defendant’s guilty pleas to both counts, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett agreed to recommend a sentence of three to five years on the interference charge and two to four years on the property destruction charge, suspended for Reamer-Koehl’s jail time until sentencing and three years supervised probation. The defendant will also be required to pay restitution to Taco Bell.
Although an exact sentencing date was not set during the change of plea hearing, Phillips indicated Reamer-Koehl will be sentenced in about 45 to 60 days.
Man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault, battery
SHERIDAN — Turner Taylor, 25, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated assault and battery before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Thursday.
The charge against Taylor is a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Court documents indicate the charge stems from an incident in which Taylor allegedly grabbed a victim by the throat and impeded the victim’s breathing.
Taylor’s two-day jury trial is scheduled to take place Dec. 12.