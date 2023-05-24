Courthouse stock (8.31.2022)
Buy Now

The jury trial of Shaun Kobielusz continued Tuesday with testimony from investigating officers. 

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

Man pleads guilty to possession, delivery of controlled substance

SHERIDAN — Ronnie Holliman, 40, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday to be heard for a change of plea. In two separate cases, one in the summer of 2022 and one in the spring of 2023, Holliman has been charged with several counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you