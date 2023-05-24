Man pleads guilty to possession, delivery of controlled substance
SHERIDAN — Ronnie Holliman, 40, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday to be heard for a change of plea. In two separate cases, one in the summer of 2022 and one in the spring of 2023, Holliman has been charged with several counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.
Felony possession and delivery of a controlled substance are both punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $25,000 or both. In the 2022 case, Holliman was charged with five counts of felony possession and in the 2023 case, he was charged with two counts of felony possession and two counts of delivery. The maximum punishment for all nine counts would total fines up to $225,000 and more than life in prison.
Outlined in a plea agreement reached with the state, Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa said counts three, four and five in the 2022 case and count two in the 2023 case would be dismissed in exchange for a guilty plea on the remaining five counts. LaRosa recommended a sentence of up to four years imprisonment for both counts in the 2022 case, run concurrently, and up to five years imprisonment for each count in the 2023 case.
As per the sentencing recommendation, the prison time for each case would be consecutive, totaling up to nine years imprisonment.
Holliman admitted to possessing methamphetamine and marijuana on June 14, 2022 as well as April 7. Holliman also admitted to delivering methamphetamine in controlled buys twice between the dates of March 3-29.
In line with the plea agreement, Holliman pleaded guilty to three counts of felony possession and two counts of delivery.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips set the matter for sentencing July 25. Holliman’s bond was revoked and he was remanded into the custody of the Sheridan County Detention Center pending sentencing.
