Man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of children
SHERIDAN — Kyle Reuter pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday, just days before his trial had been set to begin.
Reuter had originally pleaded not guilty in September to the charge stemming from his alleged possession of child pornography.
In court Tuesday, Reuter pleaded guilty pursuant to a plea agreement in which the state would recommend a seven to nine year prison sentence in exchange for the change of plea.
But during the hearing, as Judge John Fenn tried to make a factual record regarding the charge, Reuter denied knowing the pornography was on his phone or computer. The crime requires Reuter to have knowingly possessed the illegal materials.
Reuter repeatedly stated he didn’t know the child pornography was on either his phone or computer, but insisted he just wanted to move on with his life. After numerous clarifications, Reuter continued to insist he wanted to plead guilty, serve his time and move forward.
The crime carries a minimum sentence of seven years in prison.
Fenn accepted the plea and set sentencing for April 1.
Woman pleads guilty to child endangerment
SHERIDAN — Kendra Lenz, 34, was sentenced on one count of felony child endangering Tuesday in 4th Judicial District Court.
Lenz faced the charge after allowing children to stay in the room or home where methamphetamine were stored and used. She pleaded guilty in December, pursuant to a plea agreement.
Judge John Fenn sentenced Lenz to the terms outlined in the plea agreement, which included an 18- to 36-month prison sentence, suspended for an 86-day split sentence and three years of probation. If Lenz violates the terms of her probation, she could be required to serve the remainder of the prison term.
Woman pleads not guilty to multiple drug charges
SHERIDAN — Heather Mullinix pleaded not guilty to four drug-related charges in 4th Judicial District Court on Tuesday.
Mullinix faces one count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (LSD), possession of a controlled substance (LSD) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). All three counts are felonies and each include penalties of five to 10 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.
She also faces a misdemeanor possession charge for allegedly having marijuana. That charge includes a possible penalty of one year imprisonment and a $1,000 fine.
Judge John Fenn set Mullinix’s trial for June 28 and scheduled a pretrial conference for May 20.
Man sentenced after violating probation twice
SHERIDAN — Cody Knode will serve the remainder of a three- to five-year prison sentence after violating his probation for a second time in the fall of 2020.
Knode had originally been placed on probation in lieu of the prison sentence in February 2019 after facing charges for strangulation of a household member. In January 2020, that probation was revoked and Knode was ordered to serve a one-year split sentence, meaning he’d serve one year in prison and then be placed on probation again. If he violated probation, the original three- to five-year sentence could be reimposed.
In 4th Judicial District Court on Tuesday, Knode admitted to violating his probation late last year by being in a Sheridan bar, where he became involved in an altercation. He was subsequently charged with criminal trespassing, fighting in public and interference with a peace officer. When he was booked into the Sheridan County Detention Center, law enforcement also found Knode to be in possession of what he said was Adderall, but later tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine.
Judge John Fenn sentenced Knode to the original prison sentence, and gave him credit for the 478 days he has already served. He also ruled that the remainder of the prison sentence would not be served concurrent to any penalty imposed for the bar incident.
Knode will appear before Fenn again next week for the charge of allegedly attempting to take a controlled substance into the Sheridan County Detention Center.