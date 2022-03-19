Woman pleads guilty to burglary, meth possession
SHERIDAN — Sammi Jo Morehead, 33, pleaded guilty to burglary and misdemeanor methamphetamine possession in a change of plea hearing before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman Thursday.
Court documents indicate Morehead was initially charged with burglary, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, and misdemeanor meth and marijuana possession charges. Before Edelman, Morehead admitted to entering a residence and stealing an air conditioner, tools and other household items as well as possessing less than ½ gram of meth.
In exchange for Morehead’s pleas of guilty to the burglary and meth possession charges, Morehead’s plea agreement states, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White dropped the marijuana possession charge and recommended a suspended sentence of four to five years in prison for three years supervised probation.
Morehead’s sentencing is scheduled for May 19.
White noted the change of plea hearing was the first time she’d seen Morehead not demonstrating signs of meth use and said she hoped the defendant would remain sober until the sentencing hearing.
Man sentenced in marijuana delivery case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman sentenced Isaiah Beadle, 19, to two to four years in prison suspended for three years supervised probation for delivery of cannabis.
Beadle pleaded guilty to the charge pursuant to a plea agreement. According to his plea agreement, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Wendy Sweeny agreed to recommend a sentence of two to four years in prison suspended for three years probation in exchange for Beadle’s guilty plea.
Beadle explained he had been in jail for just short of eight months at the time of the sentencing hearing, and Sweeny said Beadle had done enough jail time for the charge. Beadle also apologized for his behavior and for treating Edelman disrespectfully in past hearings.
Edelman accepted the prosecution’s recommendation.
Man sentenced in domestic battery case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman sentenced Gene McRae, 56, to one year supervised probation for domestic battery Tuesday.
McRae was originally charged with strangulation of a household member, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in jail, a $10,000 fine or both. In accordance with a recent plea agreement, however, the prosecution agreed to amend the charge to domestic battery, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail, a fine of $750 or both, in exchange for McRae’s guilty plea.
All parties supported the plea agreement. Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett explained the victim in the case was in favor of the agreed-upon outcome while defense attorney Jeremy Kisling explained the defendant accepted responsibility for his actions. Kisling also presented a letter vouching for the defendant from McRae’s employer and a certification of McRae’s completion of the men’s nonviolence program at Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center.
Edelman accepted McRae’s guilty plea and imposed the recommended sentence.
Man pleads guilty to transporting meth into jail
SHERIDAN — Mason Sundstrom, 25, pleaded guilty to transporting a controlled substance into jail and driving with a suspended license in a change of plea hearing before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman Thursday.
Before Edelman, Sundstrom explained Sheridan County Detention Center deputies discovered methamphetamine among his possessions while booking him into the jail in October 2021.
As a result, Sundstrom faces one count of transporting a controlled substance into the Sheridan County Detention Center, a felony punishable by up to three years in prison, a $3,000 fine or both, and one county of meth possession, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in jail, a $1,000 fine or both, as well as citations for driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance and driving without vehicle registration.
According to Sundstrom’s plea agreement, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White agreed to recommend a sentence of 18 to 24 months in prison suspended for two years supervised probation in exchange for Sundstrom’s guilty pleas.
Edelman accepted Sundstrom’s new pleas and released him on bond to await sentencing. However, a Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office arrest report indicates Sundstrom was re-arrested Thursday on a bench warrant for an out of county court.