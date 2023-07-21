Holcomb pleads guilty to felony theft
SHERIDAN — Gabrial Holcomb, 18, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday to be heard for a change of plea on one count of aggravated burglary and one count of felony theft.
Holcomb was alleged to be involved in the theft of several firearms from a private home in March. In line with a plea agreement reached with the state, Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa dismissed Holcomb’s aggravated burglary charge for a guilty plea on felony theft. LaRosa recommended a sentencing of three to five years imprisonment suspended in lieu of a six month split sentence at Sheridan County Detention Center, to be followed by three years of supervised probation.
Defense attorney Jonathan Foreman noted under this recommendation, Holcomb would be finished with the six months worth of split sentencing due to time already served while awaiting sentencing.
Holcomb pleaded guilty to felony theft and 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips set the matter for sentencing Oct. 3. Holcomb’s bond was revoked and he was remanded into the custody of Sheridan County Detention Center awaiting sentencing.
Man arraigned on aggravated assault, battery
SHERIDAN — Seth Orlandi, 23, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday to be arraigned on one count of aggravated assault and battery. Aggravated assault and battery is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
Court documents allege Orlandi was involved in an altercation with the victim June 19. Orlandi pleaded not guilty to the charge.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips set a two day trial for Dec. 11.
Man sentenced for delivery of controlled substance
SHERIDAN — Adrian Rios, 47, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday to be sentenced for his involvement in methamphetamine distribution between December 2022 and January 2023.
Court documents allege an investigation by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office revealed Rios to be involved in the distribution of methamphetamine during the execution of a search warrant Jan. 9. Numerous items commonly associated with distribution were discovered on Rios’ property including baggies, scales and extra cell phones as well as a misdemeanor amount of methamphetamine and more than 3.5 grams of Tramadol in unmarked bottles.
Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa said the plea agreement reached with Rios is lenient in structure due to several factors; Rios has been forthcoming about addressing his substance abuse since his arrest and LaRosa said community supervision could be more helpful for Rios than time spent behind bars.
Due to Rios’ limited criminal history and motivation to address his struggles with substance abuse, 4th Judicial District Court Judge Benjamin Kirven sentenced Rios to two and a half to five years imprisonment suspended for a split sentence of 121 days at the Sheridan County Detention Center, to be followed by three years of supervised probation.
Given 121 days credit for presentence confinement, Rios will begin supervised probation immediately.