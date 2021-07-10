Man to be transferred to Wyoming State Hospital
SHERIDAN — In 4th Judicial District Court Thursday, Arlan Lassen was ordered to complete a risk assessment while awaiting a response from the Wyoming State Hospital, as he faces one count of property destruction and defacement.
In December 2020, Lassen was accused of allegedly flooding his prison cell and causing almost $2,500 worth of damage to a breezeway ceiling. When officers searched the cell, they reportedly found the toilet plugged. Property destruction and defacement of more than $1,000 is a felony punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years and $10,000 in fines.
In a previous hearing, the court accepted Lassen’s plea of not guilty by reason of mental illness or deficiency.
During the hearing, Judge John Fenn expressed concerns over the Wyoming State Hospital’s long waitlist and timeliness in response to the court in recent months. Lassen will be transferred to Wyoming State Hospital to receive treatment when a spot opens up.
A status hearing was set for 45 days out to reconsider Lassen’s options of receiving treatment and possible release from Sheridan County Jail.
Bond revoked after man violated no-contact order
SHERIDAN — John Kirkpatrick’s bond was revoked after allegedly violating his no-contact order Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court. Kirkpatrick faces three counts of aggravated assault and battery, domestic battery and reckless driving from charges filed in February 2021. The court will not schedule further proceedings until a competency and mental exam is completed.
In February 2021, a Sheridan Police Department officer pulled over a vehicle being followed by an SUV, according to court documents. The driver was visibly upset and alleged she was in a physical altercation with Kirkpatrick and that he shoved a pistol into her ribs. She had visible cuts on her body. The alleged victim was able to escape the altercation in her car but Kirkpatrick followed her around Sheridan. Kirkpatrick allegedly rammed his car into hers. Upon searching Kirkpatrick’s SUV, the officer found a pistol in the backseat.
Aggravated assault and battery is a felony charge punishable of up to 10 years imprisonment and $10,000 in fines. Domestic battery and reckless driving are both misdemeanors punishable with up to 6 months imprisonment and $750 in fines. Domestic battery is also punishable up to 1 year imprisonment and $1,000 in fines if the person has been convicted of domestic battery or similar offenses within the last 5 years prior.
Kirkpatrick is also facing a separate charge in Sheridan County Circuit Court, where the court ordered a competency test.
Man pleads not guilty to three counts of sexual abuse of a minor
SHERIDAN — Cody Knode, 31, plead not guilty to three counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree during an arraignment in the 4th Judicial District Court.
In December 2020, Knode allegedly sexually assaulted a victim, a minor. Upon further investigation, the Sheridan Police Department discovered between November 2020 and December 2020, Knode knowingly engaged in inappropriate relations with a minor, according to court documents.
The felony charges carry potential punishment of up to 15 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000 for each count.
The court scheduled a pretrial conference for Nov. 22 at 9 a.m. and a trial starting Nov. 29.
Trial set for burglary charges
SHERIDAN — A trial date for Joe McKenzie was set for Aug. 17 in 4th Judicial District Court Friday morning.
In January 2021, a deputy responded to a call about a slide-off vehicle accident. When the deputy arrived on scene, the driver and the passenger were acting intoxicated and found out through another passenger that they smoked marijuana, according to court documents. The deputy discovered McKenzie had allegedly stolen a red ford from the back shop of a property. McKenzie then went to a barn located on the same property to load a saddle worth $3,000 on the back of the truck. When the deputy arrived on the scene he saw footprints around the structure of the barn.
McKenzie faces two charges of burglary, which is a felony punishable up to 10 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.