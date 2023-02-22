Hirschman sentenced to supervised probation for felony theft
SHERIDAN — Former city of Sheridan Utility Maintenance Division Superintendent Kenneth Hirschman, 54, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday for sentencing on one count of felony theft. Hirschman pleaded not guilty to the offense in September 2022 but has since reached a plea agreement with the state.
Hirschman allegedly took 949 pounds of brass scrap metal belonging to the city and transported it to Billings, Montana, over three separate occasions between June 2020 and March 2022 where he sold it for a total of $1,543.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett described the sentencing recommendation outlined in the plea agreement as two years of supervised probation and restitution to the city in the amount that was stolen.
Defense attorney Ryan Healy said Hirschman has no criminal history and worked for the city for 32 years without incident before the theft occurred. Healy agreed with the recommendation of two years of supervised probation but added Hirschman had already paid $392 back to the city, bringing his recommendation for restitution down to $1,152.
In his statement to the court, Hirschman said he is genuinely remorseful and apologized to the court for the trouble, worry and work caused by his actions.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips accepted the terms of the plea agreement and sentenced Hirschman to two years of supervised probation, ordering that he pay $1,152 in restitution along with $325 in fees.
Probation violated in sexual battery case, further treatment imposed
SHERIDAN — Joshua Hannant, 26, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday for an order to show cause due to a probation revocation filed Feb. 2. Hannant pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery and third degree sexual abuse March 17, 2020, and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation with deferred prosecution. Hannant’s probation officer alleges Hannant violated the terms of his probation.
The probation revocation alleges Hannant pleaded guilty to a DUI Jan. 1, 2023, in Mills, violating the terms of his probation in multiple ways. As the initial sexual battery and abuse incident involved alcohol, Hannant was ordered not to consume alcohol or be present in a bar under the terms and was also not allowed to leave the county without permission from his probation officer.
Hannant admitted to the Jan. 1 DUI but argued he had permission to travel to Natrona County for treatment, though he did not have permission to extend his stay and therefore was still acting in violation of the terms.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said Hannant has struggled with honesty during his probation and due to the involvement of alcohol in the 2020 incident for which he was sentenced, that particular term of his probation was an important one to be followed. Bennett said there is no argument to keep Hannant on probation and as evidenced by his DUI, Hannant’s alcoholism makes him a danger to the community.
Bennett argued in favor of revoking Hannant’s probation and recommended inpatient treatment to address his addiction to alcohol.
Defense attorney Jonathan Foreman agreed Hannant has struggled during his time on probation but said those struggles can largely be attributed to his addiction to alcohol. Foreman also recommended inpatient treatment but said Hannant should be placed back on probation.
In his statement to the court, Hannant said he had his first drop of alcohol at the age of 13 and has struggled with his addiction since then. Hannant said he knows he will die young if he continues down this path and wants a chance to complete 90 days of inpatient treatment at Volunteers of America before his deferred prosecution is revoked.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips said Hannant had every incentive to take the deferred prosecution seriously and did not use the opportunity to seek treatment. Due to the nature of his offense in comparison to his original sentencing, Phillips said she would not entertain Hannant’s plea for further leniency.
Phillips sentenced Hannant to three to five years imprisonment suspended in lieu of three years of supervised probation. Phillips ordered Hannant to follow directives from his probation officer in attending treatment both for substance abuse and for sexual abuse.