Man found not guilty in circuit court jury trial
SHERIDAN — Clinton Butow was found not guilty during a jury trial before Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff Wednesday.
Butow was accused of violating a protective order, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in jail, a fine of $750 or both. Butow’s ex-wife, the alleged victim in the case, requested the protective order.
Sheridan Police Department Officer Derek Jensen testified Butow admitted to speaking with his ex-wife at their children’s elementary school during a school function. Butow’s protective order explicitly stated the individual who requested the order cannot give permission for Butow to violate the order, Jensen explained.
While testifying in his own defense, Butow explained he did not initiate the conversation with his ex-wife. Butow said he arrived at the school as a documented parent volunteer, and his volunteering hours were posted online for all parents — including the alleged victim — to see. Butow also testified he tried to get away from the alleged victim during the event, not engage with her further.
As a result, defense attorney Anna Malmberg argued Butow did not willfully violate the protection order.
Jurors agreed with the defense’s understanding of the case. The jury found Butow not guilty after about 30 minutes of deliberation.
Woman sentenced to two years probation in child endangerment case
SHERIDAN — Samantha Wade, 30, was sentenced to two to three years in prison, suspended for two years supervised probation before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn Tuesday.
Wade pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment in October, admitting that she had allowed two children in her care to be in a household where methamphetamine was possessed, stored or ingested. The crime is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both.
Attorneys asked Judge Fenn to accept the terms of Wade’s plea deal and requested she be required to complete her high school equivalency examination while on probation.
Defense attorney Anna Malmberg said Wade has bettered herself significantly since the case began, seeking out and completing drug treatment and considering plans to attend college. Wade now looks forward to a life of sobriety, Malmberg said.
At the end of the hearing, Wade thanked Judge Fenn and Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White for their leniency in her case.
“You have to do the tough work,” Fenn said in response. He wished the defendant good luck.
Man sentenced to three years probation in marijuana distribution case
SHERIDAN — Spencer Tetschner, 32, was sentenced to two to four years in prison, suspended for three years supervised probation, before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn Thursday.
Tetschner was accused of delivering one-eighth of an ounce marijuana to a couple, who identified Tetschner as their dealer after an argument invited police attention. The crime is a felony punishable by at least two years in jail, a fine of $1,000 or both, and Tetschner pleaded guilty to the charge in a change of plea hearing Nov. 4, 2021.
Attorneys asked Fenn to impose the sentence agreed upon in Tetschner’s plea agreement. Fenn agreed but warned Tetschner getting in more trouble — including incurring misdemeanor charges and citations as he has in the past — could result in a prison sentence.
“I see this as a significant turning point in your life…” Fenn said, “I know the world’s changing with respect to marijuana, but it hasn’t changed in Wyoming yet.”
Tetschner and his attorney Ryan Healy acknowledged future run-ins with the law could result in serious consequences.
“I feel terrible about what I did. It’s not who I want to be in the future,” the defendant said.