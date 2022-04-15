Sexual assault trial to proceed in May
SHERIDAN — The trial of Bennett Walseth is poised to begin next month after a pretrial conference before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Thursday.
Walseth is accused of first-degree sexual assault, during which the victim was allegedly physically helpless. The crime is a felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both. Individuals convicted of sexual assault must also adhere to state and federal sex offender registration requirements.
There are no motions or evidentiary issues pending in the case, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa and defense attorney Jeremy Kisling agreed Thursday. As a result, the trial should proceed as scheduled May 16.
Phillips said she plans to conduct the trial pursuant to pre-COVID-19 jury selection rules, meaning all prospective jurors will be seated in the main district courtroom for questioning and will not be required to social distance or wear masks during selection. However, prospective jurors will be welcome to wear masks if they feel more comfortable doing so, Phillips said.
Phillips anticipated reinstituting pre-COVID jury selection protocol will allow opening statements to begin in the afternoon on the first day of trial, which is scheduled to last three days.
Man pleads guilty to possession with intent to deliver, sentenced to prison term
SHERIDAN — Richard Evans, 66, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Tuesday. Phillips sentenced the defendant to four to seven years in prison as punishment for the crime.
Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver is a felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $25,000 or both.
Evans pleaded guilty to the charge pursuant to a plea agreement. In exchange for Evans’ guilty plea, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White agreed to recommend a sentence of four to seven years in prison and drop two misdemeanor drug possession charges Evans faced.
Before Phillips, Evans admitted to possessing approximately 5 ounces of methamphetamine and indicated he planned to sell the drug. White explained Evans has more than four decades of criminal history and was involved in trafficking meth from Casper to Sheridan.
Phillips accepted Evans’ guilty plea and imposed the recommended sentence.
Man pleads guilty to delivery of cannabis, LSD
SHERIDAN — James Cossel, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug delivery before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Thursday.
According to court documents, Cossel allegedly delivered tetrahydrocannabinols — THC — and LSD to confidential informants, both felonies punishable by up to 10 years, a fine of $10,000 or both. Cossel admitted to delivering both substances before Phillips.
In exchange for Cossel’s guilty pleas, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett recommended a sentence of two to five years in prison for delivery of THC and three to five years for delivery of LSD, both suspended for three years supervised probation.
Phillips accepted the defendant’s guilty pleas. Cossel’s sentencing is scheduled for June 16.