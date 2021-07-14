Court passes motion to remove interlock device on vehicle
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn relieved Ricky McInturff of the interlock device on his vehicle as part of a prior conviction, driving while under the influence from March 2015.
McInturff pleaded guilty and was convicted of driving under the influence, a felony if a fourth and subsequent offense conviction occurred within 10 years of the previous offense.
The felony carries consequences of up to seven years incarceration and up to $10,000 in fines. McInturff had previous convictions from 2000, 2006 and 2010.
Since his conviction, McInturff has received treatment for substance abuse and has had no issues with the law in the last five years, which influenced the decision for the removal of the interlock device.
Man sentenced for strangulation, other charges
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn accepted a plea agreement for Joshua Wall Tuesday.
Wall pleaded guilty to strangulation of a household member and interference with emergency call, with a charge of unlawful contact being dismissed, all deriving from a February 2021 incident.
Wall received a split sentence of eight months to be served in the Sheridan County Detention Center and three years of supervised probation.
Strangulation of a household member is a felony with punishment of incarceration up to 10 years and $10,000 in fines. Unlawful contact and interference with emergency call are misdemeanors with punishments of six months imprisonment and $750 in fines.
Wall was previously convicted of strangulation of a household member in Iowa. This is Wall’s seventh felony conviction.
Wall will continue to attend treatment for serious mental health issues. Wall’s small tattoo business was taken into consideration regarding his sentence.
Man pleads not guilty to meth delivery charges
SHERIDAN — Jamie Buskirk pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday to two counts of delivery of methamphetamine.
Delivery of a controlled substance is a felony charge. If convicted, Buskirk could face up to 20 years imprisonment and up to $25,000 in fines for each count.
In June 2019, an officer apprehended someone who confirmed that they had bought and used methamphetamine with Buskirk. The confidential informant arranged two deals with Buskirk, in which they allegedly purchased methamphetamine from him.
A trial is scheduled for Nov. 29. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Nov. 22 at 9:30 a.m.
Probation revoked, man to be incarcerated for remainder of sentence
SHERIDAN — Probation was revoked for Harrison Demontiney Tuesday in 4th Judicial District Court. Demontiney admitted guilt for violating his probation related to 2019 and 2020 convictions.
Demontiney will serve the remainder of his 2019 and 2020 sentences concurrently in jail, potentially up to five years pending totals from time previously served, and will attend a treatment program.
Demontiney broke probation requirements in April 2021 when he trespassed at Walmart. He was on probation for convictions from May 2019 and February 2020 for shoplifting.