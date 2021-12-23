Man pleads not guilty to sexual assault charge
SHERIDAN — Bennett Walseth, 25, was arraigned before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn Wednesday.
Walseth is accused of sexual assault in the first degree, during which the victim was allegedly physically helpless. The crime is a felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both. Individuals convicted of sexual assault must also adhere to state and federal laws on sex offender registration.
According to court documents, Walseth admitted to having “unconsensual sex” with a victim to Sheridan Police Department investigators.
Before Fenn, Walseth pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett anticipated Walseth’s trial would last three days. The trial is scheduled May 16, 2022.
Man pleads not guilty to child pornography charge
SHERIDAN — Before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn Wednesday, Aaron Hanson, 21, pleaded not guilty to sexual exploitation of children by possessing child pornography.
The crime is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
Court documents allege Hanson requested nude photographs from a minor in 2019, while he was 18 and 19 years old. Although the case was originally filed in 2020, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White said there were delays in apprehending the defendant, who was living in Colorado at the time.
White anticipated Hanson’s jury trial would take about three days. The trial is scheduled May 16, 2022.
Man pleads not guilty to two drug delivery charges
SHERIDAN — James Cossel, 19, appeared before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn Wednesday on two drug delivery charges. He pleaded not guilty to both counts.
According to court documents, Cossel allegedly delivered tetrahydrocannabinols — THC — and LSD to confidential informants, both felonies punishable by up to 10 years, a fine of $10,000 or both. At the time of Cossel’s arrest, court documents state, investigators found 23 grams of THC and 100 hits of LSD in his possession.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett anticipated Cossel’s trial would take about two days. It is scheduled to begin May 16, 2022.
Man pleads not guilty to drug charges
SHERIDAN — Richard Evans, 66, appeared before Fourth Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn for arraignment Wednesday.
Evans is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $25,000 or both, as well as two counts of marijuana and morphine sulfate possession, both misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in jail, a $1,000 or both.
Evans pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White estimated Evans’ jury trial would last three days. It is scheduled May 16, 2022.
Man admits probation violation, awaits disposition
SHERIDAN — Zachary Montgomery, 32, admitted to an additional probation violation — the commission of a new crime — before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn Wednesday.
According to Montgomery’s defense attorney Corrie Lamb, Montgomery allegedly took cash left in an ATM machine, rather than immediately reporting the forgotten withdrawal to the bank. The incident, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said, was the latest in a series of thefts on Montgomery’s record.
Lamb said, however, that there is a reason for the defendant’s history of stealing: Montgomery is a diagnosed kleptomaniac. Although he has been in treatment and worked to avoid triggers for the condition, Lamb said, this incident was the latest in a psychologically-driven pattern.
Both parties agreed Montgomery could be released on an $850 unsecured bond ahead of the holidays. Fenn accepted these terms of release but warned Montgomery to avoid triggers for his kleptomania in the future.
Montgomery’s disposition hearing, during which he will be resentenced in accordance with the probation violation, has not yet been scheduled.