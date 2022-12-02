Man arraigned for felony burglary
SHERIDAN — Jason Bell, 46, was arraigned in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday on one count of burglary. Burglary is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both.
The alleged burglary occurred Oct. 6 when Bell and two others, Drell Amende and Dustin Beadle, were discovered breaking into a unit at Make Room Storage.
Defense attorney Jonathan Foreman requested a modification of Bell’s bond, stating Bell is developmentally delayed, cooperated with police at the scene of the alleged crime and does not represent a danger to the community. Foreman requested a $10,000 unsecured bond and said that Bell is not a flight risk, nor does he have a violent criminal history.
Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa argued Bell has multiple prior drug-related felony convictions, making him a habitual offender. Additionally, Amende and Beadle alleged Bell’s involvement in the crime may be more significant than initially thought. For these reasons, LaRosa said there is no reason or justification for modifying bond.
Judge Benjamin Kirven denied Foreman’s request to modify bond.
Bell pleaded not guilty to the burglary charge. The trial has been set for April 3, 2023.
Man sentenced for strangulation of a household member
SHERIDAN — Kyle Hutchinson, 29, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court to be sentenced on one count of strangulation of a household member. Strangulation is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both.
Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa said Hutchinson pleaded guilty per plea agreement. LaRosa recommended Hutchinson be sentenced to three years of supervised probation with credit for two days of presentence confinement, adding the terms of this agreement are fair and offer Hutchinson a chance to avoid felony charges and put the incident behind him.
Defense attorney Jonathan Foreman said the plea agreement is appropriate and represents a fair punishment.
Judge Darci Phillips accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Hutchinson to three years of supervised probation with credit for two days of presentence confinement and did not impose a no-contact order.
Man arraigned for burglary, battery, property destruction
SHERIDAN — Roger Tyler, 44, was arraigned in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday on one count of burglary, one count of domestic battery and one count of property destruction.
Burglary is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both. Domestic battery is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year imprisonment, a $1,000 fine or both. Property destruction is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months imprisonment, a $750 fine or both.
The alleged incidents occurred Oct. 23 when Nathan Tyler, Roger Tyler’s son, called the police to report his air conditioning unit was pushed in and his Playstation was stolen. When officers arrived at the residence it was discovered Nathan Tyler had injuries on his face from an alleged altercation with Roger Tyler that took place behind Beaver Creek Saloon the night before.
According to court documents, officers went to Roger Tyler’s home and saw the Playstation, noticeably damaged, in plain view in Roger Tyler’s vehicle.
Roger Tyler pleaded not guilty to all three counts. The trial has been set for April 24, 2023.
Man sentenced for aggravated assault, battery, use of firearm, eluding police
SHERIDAN — Adam Broussard, 35, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday to be sentenced on four counts of aggravated assault and battery, one count of unlawful use or possession of a firearm, one count of reckless endangering and one count of eluding a police officer.
Aggravated assault and battery is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both. Unlawful use or possession of a firearm is a felony punishable by up to three years imprisonment, a $5,000 fine or both. Reckless endangering is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year imprisonment, a $750 fine or both. Eluding a police officer is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months imprisonment, a $750 fine or both.
The alleged incident occurred May 19. According to court documents, Broussard allegedly asked a girl for her phone number at the Rainbow Bar and became upset upon realizing she had given him the phone number of someone else. Broussard then brandished a gun in his waistband.
Later that same evening, two other girls were speaking with the bartender when they noticed a green laser sight pointed at them. Broussard pointed the laser sight of his gun at the two girls multiple times both inside and outside of the bar. Broussard was on parole at the time of the incident and thus was not legally allowed to own or use a firearm.
Broussard was later pursued by a Sheridan police officer who witnessed him driving recklessly at a high rate of speed and running multiple stop signs. Broussard allegedly evaded the pursuing officer instead of pulling over.
In a plea agreement, Broussard pleaded guilty to unlawful use or possession of a firearm, eluding a police officer and one of the original three counts of aggravated assault and battery.
Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa recommended 12 to 15 years imprisonment as Broussard is a habitual offender with multiple past convictions for violent crimes. LaRosa said one more felony conviction would constitute life in prison for Broussard and Sheridan would be a safer place with Broussard in prison.
Defense attorney Jeremy Kisling said the terms of the plea agreement are appropriate. Kisling noted Broussard grew up around drugs and gangs in California and has spent much of his adult life in and out of the prison system. Kisling said Broussard has come to a “refreshing sense of self-awareness” following his arrest in this matter, acknowledges the severity of his actions and is open to receiving substance abuse and mental health treatment in prison.
In his statement to the court, Broussard apologized to the victims, court and community and accepted responsibility for his actions. Broussard said he has taken the time to reflect on his decisions and aims to be a better member of society.
Judge Darci Phillips accepted the terms of the plea agreement and sentenced Broussard to 12 to 15 years imprisonment for aggravated assault and battery, two to three years for unlawful use of a firearm and six months for eluding a police officer. These sentences are to be served concurrently with credit for 197 days presentence confinement.