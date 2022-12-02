court stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

Man arraigned for felony burglary

SHERIDAN — Jason Bell, 46, was arraigned in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday on one count of burglary. Burglary is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you