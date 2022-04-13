Man sentenced to prison term in methamphetamine delivery case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips sentenced Michael France, 55, to three to seven years in prison Thursday in relation to a methamphetamine charge.
Court documents indicate law enforcement officials found France on the side of Interstate 90 in May 2021, gravely injured by an apparent collision between his vehicle and the vehicle he was towing. During a search of France’s vehicle, law enforcement found nearly 130 grams of meth as well as a scale, baggies and other drug delivery materials.
After France spent more than two months in hospitals across the Mountain West recuperating from his injuries, the defendant explained before Phillips Tuesday, he was taken into law enforcement custody for meth possession with intent to deliver. The crime is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $25,000 or both.
Pursuant to a plea agreement, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White agreed to recommend a sentence of four to six years in exchange for France’s guilty plea to the charge. This sentence, White said, was consistent with the recommendation provided by the Wyoming Department of Corrections’ Probation and Parole office as well as France’s decades of criminal history, convictions and probation revocations.
Prior to the beginning of the sentencing hearing, however, France indicated to White that he had secured jobs at two chain stores in Sheridan. This behavior is uncommon, White said, and seemed to indicate France’s readiness to remain in Sheridan and build a career.
“I have not seen that type of initiative, to go beyond just a part time job,” White said.
As a result, White recommended a split sentence of some jail time — White did not specify the number of days France would have to serve in jail but he already served more than 170 days awaiting sentencing — and an additional three years supervised probation.
Defense attorney Jonathan Foreman also noted France’s uniqueness in securing two jobs and pointed out the defendant’s lack of felony convictions for the past 15 years. Foreman asked Phillips to sentence France to probation — without any jail time — due to concerns about his client’s health and ability to remain sober in jail.
While addressing the court, France apologized for bringing criminal activity to Sheridan and described his accident as a “wake-up call,” propelling him to lead a sober life. He asked for the court’s leniency.
“All I ask is for a chance to show that I can do this,” France said.
Phillips, however, was unswayed by the defense and prosecution’s arguments, stating France had squandered previous chances for rehabilitation and he posed a danger to the Sheridan community. The judge wished France luck and imposed a three to seven year prison term.
“It’s too little, too late for this court,” Phillips said.
France was remanded into the custody of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office to await transport to a Wyoming Department of Corrections facility.
Man sentenced to probation after taking controlled substances into jail
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips sentenced Daniel Duff, 24, to probation after the defendant pleaded guilty to one county of transporting controlled substances into Sheridan County Detention Center.
Court documents indicate Duff was initially accused of transporting two controlled substances into SCDC, a felony, punishable by up to three years in prison, a $3,000 fine or both, and possession of both cannabis and clonazepam.
In exchange for Duff’s guilty plea to one count of transporting a controlled substance into SCDC, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White agreed to dismiss the defendant’s remaining charges and recommend a sentence of 18 to 24 months in prison, suspended for two years supervised probation, Duff’s plea agreement states.
Duff was initially scheduled for sentencing in February but sustained life-threatening injuries in an alleged attack in February. In addition to starting outpatient substance use treatment and applying to inpatient programs, Duff told the court he was still sorting out medical issues related to the injuries.
Phillips accepted the state’s sentencing recommendation, imposing the two year probation sentence.
“It looks like you’re on the right track, but you have a lot of work ahead of you,” Phillips said.
Man sentenced to probation in felony drug possession case
SHERIDAN — Jonathan Poole, 27, was sentenced to two to three years in prison suspended for 110 days in jail and three years supervised probation before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Tuesday.
Poole pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine during his arraignment, court documents indicate. Under most circumstances, this type of charge would be a misdemeanor but, because Poole has two prior drug possession convictions on his record, the charge became a felony, punishable by up to five years in jail, a $5,000 fine or both.
According to Poole’s plea agreement, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White recommended a split sentence of 110 days in jail — which Poole had already served — and three additional years supervised probation.
While addressing the judge directly, Poole explained he intends to remain drug free and complete inpatient drug treatment directly following his release from jail.
“I really am trying to take my sobriety seriously,” Poole said before Phillips.
Phillips accepted the prosecution’s recommended sentence, ordering his release and requiring he successfully complete inpatient treatment for substance use issues.