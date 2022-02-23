Woman’s probation revoked, prison sentence imposed after probation violations
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman revoked the probation of Rachael Rodriguez, 30, and imposed the defendant’s underlying prison sentence of two and a half to five years Tuesday.
Rodriguez was placed on probation in relation to two related criminal cases. In the first, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to burglary, attempted burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary in relation to a series of storage unit burglaries in 2020, for which she was sentenced to two and a half to four years in prison suspended for seven months in jail and three years supervised probation. In the second, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to delivering methamphetamine.
Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa outlined 11 probation violations Rodriguez allegedly committed during December 2021 and January of this year, including meth use, tampering with a drug test and failing to report certain actions to her probation officer. Rodriguez admitted to 10 of the violations.
Rodriguez was also convicted of an additional meth possession charge in Sheridan County Circuit Court earlier this month.
“I don’t think you can find that she’s a fit candidate for probation…Every break, she squandered,” LaRosa argued.
Defense attorney Jordan Camino asked Rodriguez be granted one more opportunity for probation.
Despite this argument, Edelman determined the defendant was unfit for probation because of her continued noncompliance with probation officers, limited payment of restitution — which, due to the nature of Rodriguez’s original robbery case, is in excess of $42,000 — and inability to abandon her drug habit despite treatment. As a result, the judge imposed Rodriguez’s underlying sentence.
“I don’t think there’s any set of conditions that can be imposed that can protect the general public from your continued violation of the law,” Edelman said.
Rodriguez was remanded into the custody of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office to await transfer to a Wyoming Department of Corrections facility.
Man pleads not guilty to robbery, burglary
SHERIDAN — Matthew Jojola, 34, pleaded not guilty to several criminal charges before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman Tuesday.
In relation to two incidents in late January, Jojola is accused of seven criminal counts.
Due to his alleged involvement in a Jan. 26 robbery of The Woods Flooring America, Jojola was charged with one count of robbery, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both, and interference with a peace officer, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.
Due to his alleged involvement with a theft at Sheridan City Hall, Jojola was charged with one county of burglary, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, and three counts of theft less than $1,000, misdemeanors each punishable by up to six months in jail, a $750 or both.
Finally, Jojola is also accused of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both after arresting officers found a vape pen with marijuana wax among Jojola’s possessions.
As a result of these charges, Edelman explained, Jojola faces a maximum sentence of 23½ years in prison and nearly $25,000 in fines.
Before Edelman, Jojola pleaded not guilty to all charges. A pretrial conference and trial date in Jojola’s case will be set at a future time.
Man’s competency evaluation delayed amid bed shortage at state hospital
SHERIDAN — Charles Albin appeared for a status conference before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman Tuesday.
Albin is charged with one count of theft of an item worth more than $1,000, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Court documents allege Albin stole a red 2007 Ford Expedition.
However, Albin pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness or deficiency to the charge. Former 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn ordered Albin be evaluated at the Wyoming State Hospital in late November 2021.
However, Albin has not yet been transferred to the hospital due to a lack of bed space.
Lisa Finkel, admissions coordinator at the state hospital, testified during Albin’s status conference Tuesday. Albin was about halfway down a list of 48 people awaiting placement at the state hospital, Finkel said, and only about one new patient is admitted to the hospital each week.
“We are trying in all of our efforts to get him and many others in as soon as possible,” Finkel said.
In the meantime, Finkel said the hospital is working with county jails to educate and assist in the restoration of people awaiting evaluation.
Edelman said proceedings in Albin’s criminal case will remain suspended pending his evaluation.