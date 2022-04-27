Man’s sentence reviewed after testing positive for alcohol consumption after sentencing hearing
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips reviewed the sentence of Alan Crackenberger, 56, during a hearing Tuesday. Phillips reviewed the sentence after Crackenberger tested presumptive positive for alcohol consumption a few hours after his sentencing hearing.
In February, Crackenberger pleaded guilty to one count of methamphetamine delivery — a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $25,000 fine or both — pursuant to a plea agreement. A confidential informant working on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations arranged two controlled meth buys from Crackenberger, court documents state.
As a result of this plea, Phillips imposed the sentence recommended in Crackenberger’s plea agreement during an April 12 hearing, sentencing the defendant to three to six years in prison, suspended for 90 days in the Sheridan County Detention Center and three years supervised probation. Crackenberger was remanded to the custody of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office to begin serving the split sentence.
More than two hours after Crackenberger’s sentencing hearing ended, however, a test at SCDC determined he had a blood alcohol content of 0.09%, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett wrote in a motion to hold the defendant in contempt of court.
Bennett moved to hold the defendant in contempt because he was under the influence during the hearing and allegedly lied during Phillips’ questioning to determine his competency. Although Bennett’s motion asked to reset Crackenberger’s sentencing hearing, Bennett said she was not planning to request a different sentence or withdraw from the plea agreement.
Crackenberger’s defense attorney Jonathan Foreman argued the defendant was competent during the sentencing hearing regardless of the alcohol in his system. Similarly, Foreman argued there was no indication at the time of the hearing the defendant was under the influence.
Phillips said she was “hamstrung” in punishing Crackenberger for showing up to court under the influence. The Wyoming Rules of Criminal Procedure requires the state pursue an independent criminal action with respect to the contempt charge, Phillips explained, rather than make a motion in an ongoing criminal case. Because of this procedural issue, Phillips dismissed the motion and offered Crackenberger a verbal warning.
“I am admonishing you never to show up in this court again under the influence of alcohol…” Phillips said.
Phillips also ensured Crackenberger understood the sentence imposed earlier this month by reviewing the defendant’s sentence: three to six years in prison, suspended for 90 days in jail and three years supervised probation.
Woman pleads not guilty in aggravated assault, battery case
SHERIDAN — Kerri Jo Avery, 40, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated assault and battery before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Tuesday.
Court documents allege Avery threatened a truck driver with a drawn 9 millimeter handgun in February. During the incident, Avery allegedly entered a semi-truck without the driver’s knowledge and refused to exit, producing a gun and threatening to kill the truck driver.
Aggravated assault and battery is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
Before Phillips Tuesday, Avery pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Avery’s two-day trial was preliminarily scheduled for Sept. 19.
Man sentenced in DUI, methamphetamine case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips sentenced Michael Carnley, 55, to two years probation for driving under the influence and attempting to transport methamphetamine into the Sheridan County Detention Center.
During a February change of plea hearing, Carnley pleaded guilty to transporting meth into SCDC, a felony punishable by up to three years in prison, a $3,000 fine or both; possession of less than 3 grams of meth, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both; and driving under the influence, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail, a $750 fine or both for a first offense.
Pursuant to Carnley’s plea agreement, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett recommended a sentence of one to three years in prison for the meth-related charges, suspended for one year supervised probation, and 120 days in jail for the DUI, suspended for one additional year supervised probation.
Phillips imposed the recommended sentence. All told, the judge summarized, Carnley will serve two years supervised probation.
Woman pleads not guilty to Walmart thefts
SHERIDAN — Laura Banderob, 47, pleaded not guilty to theft-related charges before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Tuesday.
Banderob is accused of one count of theft of property worth more than $1,000, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, as well as two counts of conspiracy to commit theft, one felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both and one misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail, a $750 fine or both. Court documents allege Banderob stole and planned to steal Walmart merchandise on three occasions.
Banderob pleaded not guilty on all charges. The defendant’s three-day trial is slated to begin Sept. 19.