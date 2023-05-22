Man sentenced to nine to 12 years for felony burglary, possession
SHERIDAN — Mark Anthony, 54, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court May 16 to be sentenced on four counts of burglary and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with intent to deliver.
Burglary is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a fine of $10,000 or both. Possession of a controlled substance is also a felony, punishable by up to five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both.
Anthony was arrested Sept. 29, 2022, for burglarizing the Hidden Bridge Golf Course as well as several construction trailers and a storage unit.
In line with a plea agreement, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett recommended a sentence of five to six years on each count of burglary and four two six years for possession. Bennett said Anthony has an extensive criminal history across several states, including convictions for drugs, property crimes, stalking, theft, vandalism and more.
Defense attorney Stacy Kirven agreed with the terms of the plea agreement, noting Anthony himself believes a substantial prison sentence could help him to turn his life around. Kirven also requested a recommendation for substance abuse treatment so Anthony can address his addiction.
In his statement to the court, Anthony apologized to the court, the community and those negatively affected by his actions. Anthony said he has taken time to look into his past and confront his addiction since his arrest and he is no longer the person he was when the crime was committed.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips accepted the terms of the plea agreement, sentencing Anthony to five to six years imprisonment for all four counts of burglary and four to six years imprisonment for possession. The burglary charges will be served concurrent and the possession charge consecutive, totaling a sentence of nine to 12 years imprisonment.
Macormic pleads guilty to conspiracy to deliver fentanyl
SHERIDAN — Eric Macormic, 38, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court May 16 to be heard for a change of plea. Macormic pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl, punishable by imprisonment for up to 20 years, a fine of up to $25,000 or both.
Macormic admitted to negotiating a drug deal that resulted in the overdose death of Nicholas Krueger, 40.
Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa recommended a sentence of five to eight years imprisonment, as outlined in the plea agreement.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips accepted Macormic’s change of plea and scheduled the sentencing hearing for July 25. Macormic’s bond was revoked and he was remanded to the custody of the Sheridan County Detention Center.
