Woman pleads not guilty in child endangerment case
SHERIDAN — In an arraignment before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman Thursday, Lindsay Aman, 36, pleaded not guilty to one child endangerment charge. Edelman also revoked Aman’s bond after she defrauded a Sheridan County Justice Office urine analysis test.
Court documents allege Aman permitted a child in her care in September to remain in a location were methamphetamine was possessed, stored or ingested, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both.
Aman pleaded not guilty to the charge.
At the arraignment, Edelman also revoked and increased Aman’s bond after she violated her bond conditions by using cocaine and attempting to defraud a drug test at the Sheridan County Justice Center.
According to facts presented by Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa, Aman attempted to deceive a urine analysis test at the Sheridan County Justice Office by collecting urine from her dog and attempting to deposit the canine urine into the collection cup.
Justice Office officials observed Aman attempting to provide the defrauded sample, LaRosa said, and an additional urine analysis test indicated Aman tested positive for cocaine.Aman admitted in court to attempting to defraud the test and said she used cocaine two days before the test was administered.
Edelman revoked Aman’s original $5,000 bond and forfeited the defendant’s $500 bond posting. The judge imposed a $10,000 cash bond and, should she be able to make bond, subjected Aman to a high level of drug testing.
Aman’s trial is slated to begin April 11.
Man pleads not guilty to strangulation
SHERIDAN — Gene McRae, 55, pleaded not guilty to a strangulation charge before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn Thursday.
Strangulation is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both.
According to court documents, McRae has a history of committing various misdemeanors in Wyoming and Utah, including a battery charge.
McRae’s trial, which Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett anticipated will take about two days, will begin April 18, 2022.