Man sentenced to probation in sexual abuse case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips sentenced Zachary Standard, 21, to supervised probation Thursday.
Standard pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Individuals convicted of sexual abuse of a minor must also adhere to state and federal sex offender registration requirements.
In exchange for Standard’s guilty plea, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White agreed to recommend a sentence of to four to six years in prison, suspended for three years supervised probation.
Both Standard’s victim and the victim’s mother presented impact statements before the court, demonstrating the devastating impacts of Standard’s actions and asking Phillips to impose the recommended sentence.
Standard also spoke before the court.
“I can’t say much more than how sorry I am…” the defendant said. “I wish [the victim] didn’t have to go through that due to my actions.”
Phillips imposed the recommended sentence.
Man arraigned in sexual abuse, drug delivery case
SHERIDAN — Daniel Lawyer, 40, pleaded not guilty to several charges before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Thursday.
Lawyer is accused of one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one count of delivering a controlled substance — cannabis — to a minor, both of which are felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Court documents allege Lawyer inflicted sexual intrusion on and delivered pot to a 14-year-old victim.
Lawyer also faces two counts of solicitation of prostitution, misdemeanors punishable by up to six months in jail, a $750 fine or both.
Lawyer pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Phillips maintained Lawyer’s $150,000 cash bail and scheduled his trial for Aug. 1, 2022.
Man arraigned in assault and battery case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips arraigned Jack Kekich, 39, on aggravated assault and battery charges Thursday.
Court documents indicate Kekich is accused of two counts of aggravated assault and battery — a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both — as a result of incidents at The Mint Bar and Beaver Creek Saloon in which Kekich allegedly threatened another bargoer with a drawn knife.
Kekich pleaded not guilty to both counts before Phillips.
Kekich’s three-day trial is scheduled for Aug. 1, 2022.