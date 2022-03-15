Sheridan man sentenced in federal meth distribution, firearm case
SHERIDAN — U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming Judge Nancy Freudenthal sentenced Sheridan resident Adam Lee Godwin, 35, to nearly seven years in prison earlier this month, U.S. Attorney Bob Murray announced Monday.
Godwin pleaded guilty in December 2021 to unlawful use of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Freudenthal imposed a 79-month prison sentence and three years of supervised release, which will be served concurrently to a state sentence.
Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office agents arrested Godwin April 13, 2021, after locating Godwin at a residence and executing an outstanding arrest warrant. While executing the warrant, sheriff’s deputies recovered 2.1 ounces of methamphetamine and a firearm.
The case was investigated by SCSO and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathon Coppom.
Sheridan man allegedly involved in assault, battery appears in court
SHERIDAN — Jack Kekich, 39, appeared before Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff Monday on one count of aggravated assault and battery.
Sheridan Police Department records indicate officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon — a knife — at The Mint Bar just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Kekich was found at Beaver Creek Saloon with the reported weapon shortly after, SPD officials said.
Aggravated assault and battery is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
Kekich’s attorney, Jeremy Kisling, asserted the defense and prosecution had agreed upon a $7,500 unsecured bond.
Cundiff explained Kekich’s preliminary hearing will be scheduled and likely take place in a few weeks. The matter will likely be bound over to 4th Judicial District Court for arraignment.