Stallman trial set to proceed later this month
SHERIDAN — The trial of Joshua Stallman, 39, will proceed June 27 to June 29, Clerk of Fourth Judicial District Court Rene Botten said Thursday.
Stallman is accused of one count of strangulation of a household member, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
Although Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina indicated the parties remained in plea negotiations during Stallman’s pretrial conference June 2, court documents indicate no plea agreement was reached in the case ahead of the parties’ plea deadline earlier this week.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips has said she plans to conduct upcoming trials pursuant to pre-COVID-19 jury selection rules, meaning all prospective jurors will be seated in the main district courtroom for questioning and will not be required to social distance or wear masks during selection. However, prospective jurors will be welcome to wear masks if they feel more comfortable doing so, Phillips said.
Phillips anticipated reinstituting pre-COVID jury selection protocol will allow opening statements to begin in the afternoon on the first day of Stallman’s trial, which is scheduled to last three days.
Man sentenced to probation in drug delivery case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips sentenced James Cossel, 20, to probation in relation to two drug delivery charges Thursday.
Cossel was accused of two counts of delivering controlled substances, felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. During a change of plea hearing in April, Cossel admitted to delivering tetrahydrocannabinols — THC — and LSD to confidential informants.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett and defense attorney Jeremy Kisling asked Phillips to impose the sentence agreed upon in the parties’ plea agreement. In exchange for Cossel’s guilty pleas, Bennett agreed to recommend a sentence of two to five years in prison for delivering THC, suspended for three years supervised probation, and a sentence of three to five years in prison for delivering LSD, suspended to a concurrent three-year probation sentence.
Cossel acknowledged he will have to live with his past choices, but said he hopes to use his time on probation to remain employed and better himself.
Phillips imposed the recommended sentence and wished the defendant good luck on probation.