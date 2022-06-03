Man pleads not guilty to possession, delivery of child pornography
SHERIDAN — Joseph Lacey, 25, pleaded not guilty to several counts of child pornography possession and dissemination before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman Thursday.
Lacey is accused of two counts of possession of child pornography, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, and two counts of delivery of child pornography, a felony punishable by between five and 12 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Individuals convicted of these charges must also adhere to state and federal sex offender registration requirements.
Lacey pleaded not guilty to all charges. The defendant’s jury trial is preliminarily scheduled Nov. 7 after an Oct. 6 pretrial conference.
Man’s probation revoked, sent to prison in domestic violence case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips revoked the probation of Nathan Schuerman, 43, and sentenced the defendant to additional years in Wyoming Department of Corrections custody in relation to domestic violence allegations.
In 2019, Schuerman received a deferred prosecution for strangulation of a household member, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, and placed on a three- to five-year probation sentence. In addition, Schuerman was adjudicated guilty of domestic battery, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail, a $750 fine or both, and placed on another one-year probation sentence.
Less than a year after these charges were adjudicated, Schuerman violated his probation by consuming alcohol and committing another crime in Crook County, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said. Schuerman was convicted of aggravated assault and battery and eluding the police after an incident in Moorcroft in which he consumed alcohol, collided with a victim’s vehicle, causing injuries, and fled police custody, for which he was sentenced to seven to 10 years in prison. Before Phillips, Schuerman blamed the victim of this incident — the same victim as his initial strangulation and domestic battery charges — for his behavior at the time.
Schuerman was also found guilty of aggravated assault and battery and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent in a Campbell County jury trial, resulting in a nine- to 10-year prison sentence to run concurrent to the Crook County case and an additional four and a half to five years in prison.
Because of this behavior, Bennett argued Schuerman’s probation should be revoked.
Phillips accepted Bennett’s argument, revoking his probation and adding another three- to five-year sentence to his time, to be served concurrently to Schuerman’s previous prison sentence. All told, Scheurman will serve between 13½ and 15 years in prison.
“I find your conduct reprehensible and your comments about blaming the victim no better,” Phillips said to the defendant.
Man receives deferred prosecution, probation in intimate image dissemination case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips sentenced Aaron Hanson, 22, to unsupervised probation in relation to a misdemeanor charge of dissemination of intimate images Tuesday.
Hanson was offered a deferred prosecution, Phillips explained, a rare and special treatment often reserved for first-time, low-risk defendants in which no conviction is entered in the criminal case so long as the defendant performs well during a period of probation.
Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White and defense attorney Seth Shumaker asked Phillips to accept the plea agreement the parties struck, in which Hanson’s criminal conviction would not be entered so long as he performs well throughout one to three years of probation. Both attorneys were confident Hanson would be successful throughout the probationary term.
Phillips imposed a sentence of unsupervised probation because of the misdemeanor nature of the charge and the good behavior the defendant demonstrated while out on bond.
Domestic violence trial slated to proceed later this month
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips indicated the trial of Joshua Stallman, 39, is likely to proceed later this month during a pretrial conference Thursday.
The defendant is accused of one count of strangulation of a household member, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Stallman’s trial is scheduled to proceed June 27.
Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina said the defense and prosecutions are still in plea negotiations in the case and will inform the court of any changes of plan ahead of the plea deadline June 13.